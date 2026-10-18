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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

A video of a Ramleela rehearsal goes viral where Ravana loses his cool after someone throws a slipper at him. He can be seen asking his soldiers to arrest him, as he did not break character.

Ravana loses his cool after someone throws a slipper at him
Ravana loses his cool after someone throws a slipper at him

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 16:20 IST

A dramatic video clip from a rehearsal of the Ramlila performance on social media. In the viral video, an unpredictable event on stage has been captured. The actor who portrayed the role of Ravana in the play was unknowingly hit with a flying slipper, causing a sudden outburst from him.

The actor was shown to be wearing all the costumes and makeup necessary for portraying the role of Ravana and reciting his lines with great enthusiasm. However, suddenly a slipper flew from somewhere and hit him, leaving him infuriated by the unexpected incident. The man remained in character, despite being infuriated by the breach of discipline and unexpected disruption. 

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Flaring up on stage, the enraged artist shouted dialogues in a fit of anger, demanding accountability from the crew. Channelling his on-stage persona into his real-time reaction, he famously exclaimed in the video:

“Kaun hai dushṭ? Kisne kiya dussaahas? Sainik, bandi banao isko!” (Who is this wicked person? Who showed such audacity? Soldiers, arrest him immediately!)

‘Shanti Shanti’ Other Crew Tries To Cool Situation

Other members of the cast and organisers also soon made their way to the stage in an attempt to settle the issue by shouting “shanti, shanti” in an attempt to calm the agitated actor. Although rehearsals of Ramlila usually entail some funny errors and mishaps, this one stood out for the fact that the outburst from the actor fit right into his character from mythology. The video has since gone viral on the internet. It has generated widespread traction across various social media platforms.

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‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal
Tags: Funny Incidenthome-hero-pos-3india newsramleelaRamleela RehearsalRavanaRavana AngrySlipper Incidenttrending newsviral newsviral video

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‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

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‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

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‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal
‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal
‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal
‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal
‘Kaun Hai Dusht?’ Ravana Loses His Cool After Someone Throws a Slipper at Him During Ramleela Rehearsal

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