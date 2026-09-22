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Home > Offbeat News > Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

Keerthy Suresh found herself at the centre of social media speculation after rumours linked her reported London visit to actor Vijay. The Dorothy star responded with a sarcastic remark, pointing to her professional commitment at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 18:26 IST

Keerthy Suresh has responded to a wave of social media speculation surrounding her recent overseas travel. Rumours began circulating online after pictures of the actor at an airport surfaced, with some users linking her reported UK visit to actor Vijay, who was also in the United Kingdom around the same time.

Rather than directly engage with the speculation, Keerthy appeared to respond with humour. Her comment quickly became a talking point online, particularly as she was actually travelling for a major international film event.

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What Did Keerthy Suresh Say About The Vijay Rumours?

After social media posts began suggesting that her travel could be connected to Vijay, Keerthy responded sarcastically in Tamil, essentially asking whether the Toronto International Film Festival was taking place in London. The remark was widely interpreted as her way of pointing out the professional reason for her international travel. Reports did not establish any connection between her trip and Vijay beyond the online speculation.

Keerthy was in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, where her upcoming Tamil film Dorothy had its world premiere. The film was screened in the festival’s Centrepiece section.

Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF

The timing of the rumours coincided with a significant professional milestone for Keerthy. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy received a standing ovation following its TIFF screening, with Keerthy, Sananth and Rishikanth among the film’s principal cast. The Tamil drama is set in rural India in the early 1990s and explores themes including friendship, compassion, caste and violence. It also marks Subbaraj’s 10th feature film.

The film is scheduled for a September 25, 2026 theatrical release.

Keerthy Suresh Has Also Been In The News For AI Content

The actor has previously spoken about the misuse of artificial intelligence after morphed images featuring her circulated online. In November 2025, Keerthy described AI misuse as a growing problem and said it was not something that affected actors alone.  More recently, she joined the viral 1980s AI photo trend, sharing AI-generated retro-style images on Instagram, including pictures featuring her husband Antony Thattil.

For now, the Vijay-linked London chatter remains social media speculation, while Keerthy’s documented reason for travelling overseas was her professional commitment to Dorothy and its TIFF premiere.

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Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened
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Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

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Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

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Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened
Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened
Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened
Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened
Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

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