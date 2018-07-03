A Kerala bus service has come up with an idea to paint their buses with porn stars to please the college-going youth and to tackle the problem of youngsters hanging banners of Sunny Leone Behind buses to during college trips.

The proprietor, identified as Sherrin added that nothing vulgar has been portrayed therefore there is no legal issue

A Kerala based bus service has devised an innovative way to tackle youngsters hanging banners with Sunny Leone behind buses during college trips. The travel company proprietor came up with the trendy idea to paint the whole bus with porn stars to please the college-going youth and as the name and details of tourist buses used to get blocked by youngsters hanging banners.

“These days it is a trend among college goers to tie banners with Sunny Leone’s picture behind buses during college trips. This was hindering the name and details of our tourist buses. So, we thought, we will paint the whole bus with porn stars,” the travel company proprietor was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying.

The proprietor, identified as Sherrin added that nothing vulgar has been portrayed therefore there is no legal issue.

Photos of prominent pornstars like Mia Khalifa, Johnny Sins, Jordi El Nini, Kortney Kane and Sunny Leone painted on the bus also have made it an internet sensation.

Some of the famous pornstars including Keiran Lee have re-tweeted the photograph of the bus and lauded the effort. “Imagine that bus rolling around the US,” tweeted Johnny Sins.

Haha Imagine that bus rolling around the U.S.🤣 very cool! https://t.co/osDDumZNLI — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) July 1, 2018

According to reports, the bus service spent a whopping Rs 2.6 lakhs to get the pictures of porn stars on the bus. It took 20 days for a local artist Ratheesh Kallettumkara to complete the graffiti.

The firm also has vehicles with Superhero graffiti and that has been a hit among people.

As per reports, while there are specified colour codes for private city buses in Kerala, the private contract buses were not bound by the limitations.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More