Kerala Lottery Result 2018: The Karunya plus lottery result will be published live at 4:30PM today. The winner will be receiving Rs. 8,000,000 after the results are announced at Sree Chithira Auditorium.

Kerala Lottery Result 7.6.2018 Karunya Plus KN216: The Karunya plus lottery result is all set to be declared today by them. The results will be published live at 3.00PM and the official Kerala lottery results will be announced at 4.00PM by the Kerala lottery department at Sree Chithira Auditorium.

The Karunya Plus lottery prize money for the winner is reportedly Rs 8,000,000. Moreover, the prize money of the Karunya Plus KN-216 lottery ticket is Rs 30 to Rs 100, so the tickets can be purchased Online through various portal. Reports say that the accurate results will be out at 4.00PM on the website lotteryresultskerala.com

Ticket purchasers can check Karunya Plus KN216 Lottery Results online with the help of the following steps:

Check out the Winning Numbers of KN216 Updated on the website Make sure the clarity after checking the Karunya Plus Lottery Ticket KN216 today by thoroughly checking each and every number included on the ticket. If you are a daily ticket holder, you can easily identify the fake update of Karunya Plus Tickets. Even if you are a newbie, check out the stipulations updated behind the KN 216 ticket.

