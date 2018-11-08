Kerala lottery result 2018: The Kerala Lottery Department will today declare the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery results 2018. The first prize for the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery 2018 is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is for Rs 10 lakh and the third lucky winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The state board sold the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery tickets for Rs 40 only.

The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to announce the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery results today. The live Kerala lottery results for the Rs 80 lakh prize will start at 3 pm and will be out by 4 pm. The first prize for the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. According to the reports, the lucky draw will be held at the Shree Chithra Home Auditorium by the Kerala Lottery Department using a lottery machine. The state board sold the Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery tickets for Rs 40 only.

The aspirants can check their ticket numbers with the Kerala government Gazette’s official website @ www.keralalotteryresult.net. The first prize for the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery is Rs 80,000,00. The second prize is Rs 1,000,000 and the third is Rs 100,000. While consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be rewarded to the 4th winner.

The winners are advised to check and verify their ticket numbers with the winning numbers, once the Kerala lottery result publishes it, through the official website only—www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The winners are requested to claim thier prize within 30 days. The winners will get the prize amount after the deduction. The aspirants, who bought the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery ticket can match their ticket numbers by simply following the steps mentioned below, once they are published.

Here are the steps to check/ match the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery ticket numbers:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery @ www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the link that says the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-238 lottery results 2018.

Step 3: The result will pop up on your computer screen.

Step 4: Match the number carefully given on the screen with your ticket numbers.

step 5: If you are the lucky one, claim your prize through a phone call, e-mail or directly visit the Kerala Lottery Department.

