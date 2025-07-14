Kerala Man Builds His dream Lamborghini Replica From Scrap, Wins Hearts Online

In a tale that has struck the hearts of car enthusiasts and do-it-yourself persons all over India, Kerala resident Bibin Chacko has constructed a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Huracan out of scrap material. Spanning almost three years in completion, his work is currently trending on YouTube with people showing him much appreciation for his effort, skill, and imagination.

A video of Bibin’s homemade supercar is now trending on the internet with people complimenting his skill and enthusiasm. The construction is a part of his ‘Homemade Supercar’ series that he uploaded on YouTube containing nine parts showing the entire process of building the car.

A Supercar Built from Scratch

Bibin didn’t need to use any costly components or high-tech gadgetry to make his dream a reality. Fibreglass and multiwood form the body of the car, carefully molded to replicate the original Lamborghini form. The car runs on a specially constructed chassis, built entirely from scratch.

The car is not a V10 like the real Huracan, but an engine from a Maruti 800! However, the car has a detailed design and nearly accurate proportions – the essence of luxury supercar is captured.

Viral Video Garners Praise

The replica first gained wider attention after automotive vlogger Arun Smoki shared a video about the project on June 27, 2025. The video has since crossed 1 lakh views and sparked a wave of admiration in the comments section.

YouTube users have been quick to praise Bibin’s extraordinary effort. One user, @balukrishna7096, wrote, “Turning scrap into a stunning art takes skill, patience, and pure passion. Hats off to you for making the impossible look possible!”

Another user, @samridervlogs7931, remarked, “This guy has skill and he must be appreciated.” Echoing similar sentiments, @OSITO-OSO added, “Damn, he have some serious skills appreciate you’re dedication.”

Several viewers called the project a true example of passion and innovation, while others expressed curiosity about the techniques and parts Bibin used.

Bibin’s Homemade Lamborghini Sparks Inspiration

Bibin’s story is a motivating example for many with the aspiration of accomplishing incredible things with little material possessions. His labor is testament to the fact that with determination and creativity, even scrap can be made into something special.

Though Bibin’s version may not match the speed or power of a real Lamborghini Huracan, he constructed something that has power. The admiration of thousands of people, who now see him as a poster child for passion-driven craftsmanship.

