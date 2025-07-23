Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the eagerly awaited Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Lottery on Wednesday. The jackpot worth ₹10 crore was claimed by lucky ticket no. MC678572, thus making one lucky win multi-crore lottery millionaire.
The draw took place at 2:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and brought excitement across the state as lakhs have been waiting for the outcome of this draw.
The Monsoon Bumper 2025, worth ₹250 per ticket, had a total prize pool worth ₹33.28 crore, including eight categories and a consolation prize category. The Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-104 had a printed total of 45 lakh tickets, and a gross ticket value of ₹87.8 crore.
Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-104 2025 – Complete Winning Numbers
1st Prize – ₹10,00,00,000
MC678572
2nd Prize – ₹10,00,000
MA719846
MB682584,
MC302229
MD273405
ME372685
3rd Prize – ₹5,00,000
MA291581
MB148447
MC656149
MD714936
ME188965
4th Prize – ₹3,00,000
MA729545
MB168612
MC323256
MD534242
ME386206
5th Prize – ₹5,000
0354, 0503, 0788, 1165, 1737, 2423, 2617, 2965, 3224, 3279, 3287, 3494, 3801, 4219, 4339, 4817, 5217, 5221, 7025, 7198, 7425, 7598, 7775, 7924, 8101, 8880, 9315, 9405, 9675, 9682
6th Prize – ₹1,000
0130, 0188, 0189, 0203, 0236, 0309, 0387, 0422, 0457, 0514, 0540, 0601, 0625, 0668, 0670, 0816, 0848, 0929, 0940, 0957, 0969, 0972, 1061, 1077, 1091, 1169, 1178, 1182, 1196, 1240, 1304, 1466, 1716, 1884, 1965, 2174, 2303, 2333, 2414, 2422, 2425, 2537, 2597, 2639, 2641, 2900, 3013, 3148, 3154, 3256, 3368, 3381, 3472, 3671, 3697, 3921, 3924, 3949, 4013, 4106, 4108, 4111, 4152, 4329, 4569, 4634, 4756, 4793, 4818, 4888, 4893, 4896, 4978, 4994, 4995, 5022, 5104, 5149, 5219, 5254, 5362, 5366, 5477, 5759, 5871, 5945, 6018, 6045, 6050, 6127, 6294, 6372, 6608, 6701, 6889, 6906, 6998, 7007, 7047, 7096, 7178, 7212, 7243, 7294, 7317, 7365, 7393, 7397, 7431, 7532, 7590, 7803, 7893, 7926, 8057, 8110, 8146, 8335, 8409, 8437, 8464, 8553, 8633, 8670, 8752, 8788, 8812, 8817, 8823, 8869, 8874, 8883, 8953, 8975, 8981, 9038, 9394, 9411, 9424, 9470, 9693, 9806, 9952, 9986
7th Prize – ₹500
0001, 0016, 0041, 0084, 0085, 0129, 0135, 0174, 0226, 0308, 0338, 0361, 0397, 0447, 0472, 0539, 0567, 0582, 0611, 0659, 0716, 0722, 0724, 0728, 0758, 0836, 1016, 1046, 1104, 1119, 1149, 1221, 1320, 1322, 1327, 1334, 1350, 1356, 1364, 1377, 1460, 1496, 1524, 1543, 1547, 1550, 1624, 1695, 1724, 1792, 1814, 1865, 1874, 1941, 2023, 2042, 2071, 2128, 2169, 2208, 2261, 2315, 2368, 2486, 2540, 2552, 2579, 2600, 2636, 2699, 2705, 2764, 2882, 2887, 2914, 2938, 2944, 2955, 2967, 3022, 3027, 3041, 3078, 3086, 3197, 3326, 3351, 3459, 3608, 3626, 3627, 3648, 3662, 3681, 3685, 3803, 3876, 3930, 3992, 4012, 4049, 4092, 4272, 4297, 4392, 4404, 4436, 4511, 4633, 4649, 4685, 4725, 4728, 4797, 4859, 4924, 4931, 4950, 4951, 4970, 5035, 5057, 5079, 5091, 5110, 5156, 5186, 5203, 5244, 5298, 5396, 5409, 5413, 5471, 5478, 5522, 5590, 5699, 5736, 5747, 5778, 5798, 5799, 5802, 5867, 5880, 5911, 5923, 5965, 6011, 6055, 6083, 6150, 6159, 6177, 6186, 6190, 6286, 6322, 6365, 6386, 6411, 6506, 6517, 6552, 6603, 6637, 6656, 6741, 6786, 6806, 6808, 6827, 6890, 6910, 6926, 6939, 6961, 7032, 7039, 7074, 7118, 7137, 7157, 7182, 7328, 7336, 7373, 7446, 7618, 7654, 7700, 7723, 7788, 7822, 7829, 7848, 7857, 7899, 8013, 8022, 8034, 8060, 8114, 8115, 8165, 8224, 8278, 8281, 8295, 8318, 8320, 8398, 8481, 8507, 8539, 8542, 8622, 8650, 8687, 8692, 8704, 8719, 8802, 8808, 8816, 8819, 8889, 8892, 8934, 8972, 9013, 9086, 9130, 9244, 9271, 9280, 9403, 9409, 9473, 9495, 9592, 9610, 9662, 9691, 9735, 9764, 9782, 9846, 9855, 9856, 9904
8th Prize – ₹250
0047, 0073, 0116, 0151, 0169, 0211, 0227, 0273, 0311, 0343, 0359, 0410, 0414, 0417, 0527, 0576, 0577, 0593, 0607, 0622, 0624, 0632, 0714, 0754, 0776, 0791, 0820, 0838, 0845, 0850, 0904, 0922, 1020, 1059, 1117, 1126, 1128, 1152, 1200, 1260, 1393, 1407, 1452, 1482, 1510, 1535, 1591, 1681, 1682, 1686, 1739, 1753, 1757, 1788, 1914, 1961, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2055, 2056, 2078, 2090, 2104, 2202, 2216, 2330, 2342, 2397, 2445, 2468, 2481, 2528, 2562, 2576, 2619, 2646, 2672, 2683, 2744, 2761, 2807, 2811, 2832, 2859, 2873, 2875, 2886, 2927, 2941, 2943, 3001, 3007, 3057, 3080, 3128, 3132, 3146, 3200, 3228, 3250, 3268, 3376, 3409, 3429, 3440, 3476, 3478, 3510, 3521, 3569, 3575, 3601, 3606, 3634, 3659, 3767, 3792, 3834, 3875, 3891, 3934, 3953, 3959, 4107, 4142, 4184, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4248, 4323, 4332, 4514, 4524, 4538, 4558, 4574, 4614, 4696, 4751, 4758, 4765, 4841, 4903, 4917, 4975, 5166, 5174, 5207, 5261, 5277, 5285, 5289, 5330, 5348, 5353, 5399, 5432, 5446, 5457, 5492, 5581, 5600, 5624, 5687, 5816, 5836, 5837, 5934, 6057, 6076, 6094, 6109, 6130, 6139, 6156, 6169, 6171, 6228, 6232, 6260, 6288, 6305, 6416, 6429, 6456, 6467, 6484, 6508, 6515, 6522, 6612, 6615, 6690, 6703, 6751, 6764, 6765, 6771, 6784, 6792, 6814, 6816, 6829, 6883, 6895, 6932, 7037, 7081, 7151, 7177, 7186, 7288, 7302, 7371, 7388, 7402, 7410, 7429, 7452, 7464, 7471, 7543, 7548, 7562, 7570, 7638, 7681, 7701, 7735, 7783, 7885, 7890, 7949, 7952, 7970, 8008, 8019, 8031, 8100, 8123, 8125, 8177, 8211, 8225, 8227, 8248, 8277, 8284, 8285, 8342, 8354, 8375, 8418, 8487, 8492, 8529, 8545, 8580, 8591, 8593, 8643, 8649, 8736, 8743, 8747, 8784, 8821, 8954, 8958, 8966, 8969, 9007, 9063, 9075, 9083, 9107, 9119, 9134, 9165, 9168, 9182, 9188, 9211, 9224, 9301, 9322, 9336, 9373, 9410, 9432, 9436, 9453, 9507, 9509, 9561, 9564, 9575, 9721, 9728, 9736, 9743, 9847, 9974
Consolation Prize – ₹1,00,000
MA678572
MB678572
MD678572
ME678572
How to Claim Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery Winnings
Winners must verify their numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw.
Winners of the 1st and 2nd prizes are required to submit their original tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. They must also provide valid ID proof like Aadhaar or PAN.
Claims can also be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, or district co-operative banks, with required documents.
For the full list of winning numbers from the Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104, visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can become addictive. The content on this page is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered as advice or encouragement to participate. NewsX does not promote or endorse any lottery activity in any form.)