Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process

Kerala Lottery BR-104 Monsoon Bumper 2025 result is out. First prize ₹10 crore won by MC678572. Full winning list, claim process, and ticket details included.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 23, 2025 20:54:00 IST

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the eagerly awaited Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Lottery on Wednesday. The jackpot worth ₹10 crore was claimed by lucky ticket no. MC678572, thus making one lucky win multi-crore lottery millionaire.

The draw took place at 2:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and brought excitement across the state as lakhs have been waiting for the outcome of this draw.

The Monsoon Bumper 2025, worth ₹250 per ticket, had a total prize pool worth ₹33.28 crore, including eight categories and a consolation prize category. The Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-104 had a printed total of 45 lakh tickets, and a gross ticket value of ₹87.8 crore.

Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-104 2025 – Complete Winning Numbers

1st Prize – ₹10,00,00,000

  • MC678572

2nd Prize – ₹10,00,000

  • MA719846

  • MB682584,

  • MC302229

  • MD273405

  • ME372685

3rd Prize – ₹5,00,000

  • MA291581

  • MB148447

  • MC656149

  • MD714936

  • ME188965

4th Prize – ₹3,00,000

  • MA729545

  • MB168612

  • MC323256

  • MD534242

  • ME386206

5th Prize – ₹5,000

0354, 0503, 0788, 1165, 1737, 2423, 2617, 2965, 3224, 3279, 3287, 3494, 3801, 4219, 4339, 4817, 5217, 5221, 7025, 7198, 7425, 7598, 7775, 7924, 8101, 8880, 9315, 9405, 9675, 9682

6th Prize – ₹1,000

0130, 0188, 0189, 0203, 0236, 0309, 0387, 0422, 0457, 0514, 0540, 0601, 0625, 0668, 0670, 0816, 0848, 0929, 0940, 0957, 0969, 0972, 1061, 1077, 1091, 1169, 1178, 1182, 1196, 1240, 1304, 1466, 1716, 1884, 1965, 2174, 2303, 2333, 2414, 2422, 2425, 2537, 2597, 2639, 2641, 2900, 3013, 3148, 3154, 3256, 3368, 3381, 3472, 3671, 3697, 3921, 3924, 3949, 4013, 4106, 4108, 4111, 4152, 4329, 4569, 4634, 4756, 4793, 4818, 4888, 4893, 4896, 4978, 4994, 4995, 5022, 5104, 5149, 5219, 5254, 5362, 5366, 5477, 5759, 5871, 5945, 6018, 6045, 6050, 6127, 6294, 6372, 6608, 6701, 6889, 6906, 6998, 7007, 7047, 7096, 7178, 7212, 7243, 7294, 7317, 7365, 7393, 7397, 7431, 7532, 7590, 7803, 7893, 7926, 8057, 8110, 8146, 8335, 8409, 8437, 8464, 8553, 8633, 8670, 8752, 8788, 8812, 8817, 8823, 8869, 8874, 8883, 8953, 8975, 8981, 9038, 9394, 9411, 9424, 9470, 9693, 9806, 9952, 9986

7th Prize – ₹500

0001, 0016, 0041, 0084, 0085, 0129, 0135, 0174, 0226, 0308, 0338, 0361, 0397, 0447, 0472, 0539, 0567, 0582, 0611, 0659, 0716, 0722, 0724, 0728, 0758, 0836, 1016, 1046, 1104, 1119, 1149, 1221, 1320, 1322, 1327, 1334, 1350, 1356, 1364, 1377, 1460, 1496, 1524, 1543, 1547, 1550, 1624, 1695, 1724, 1792, 1814, 1865, 1874, 1941, 2023, 2042, 2071, 2128, 2169, 2208, 2261, 2315, 2368, 2486, 2540, 2552, 2579, 2600, 2636, 2699, 2705, 2764, 2882, 2887, 2914, 2938, 2944, 2955, 2967, 3022, 3027, 3041, 3078, 3086, 3197, 3326, 3351, 3459, 3608, 3626, 3627, 3648, 3662, 3681, 3685, 3803, 3876, 3930, 3992, 4012, 4049, 4092, 4272, 4297, 4392, 4404, 4436, 4511, 4633, 4649, 4685, 4725, 4728, 4797, 4859, 4924, 4931, 4950, 4951, 4970, 5035, 5057, 5079, 5091, 5110, 5156, 5186, 5203, 5244, 5298, 5396, 5409, 5413, 5471, 5478, 5522, 5590, 5699, 5736, 5747, 5778, 5798, 5799, 5802, 5867, 5880, 5911, 5923, 5965, 6011, 6055, 6083, 6150, 6159, 6177, 6186, 6190, 6286, 6322, 6365, 6386, 6411, 6506, 6517, 6552, 6603, 6637, 6656, 6741, 6786, 6806, 6808, 6827, 6890, 6910, 6926, 6939, 6961, 7032, 7039, 7074, 7118, 7137, 7157, 7182, 7328, 7336, 7373, 7446, 7618, 7654, 7700, 7723, 7788, 7822, 7829, 7848, 7857, 7899, 8013, 8022, 8034, 8060, 8114, 8115, 8165, 8224, 8278, 8281, 8295, 8318, 8320, 8398, 8481, 8507, 8539, 8542, 8622, 8650, 8687, 8692, 8704, 8719, 8802, 8808, 8816, 8819, 8889, 8892, 8934, 8972, 9013, 9086, 9130, 9244, 9271, 9280, 9403, 9409, 9473, 9495, 9592, 9610, 9662, 9691, 9735, 9764, 9782, 9846, 9855, 9856, 9904

8th Prize – ₹250

0047, 0073, 0116, 0151, 0169, 0211, 0227, 0273, 0311, 0343, 0359, 0410, 0414, 0417, 0527, 0576, 0577, 0593, 0607, 0622, 0624, 0632, 0714, 0754, 0776, 0791, 0820, 0838, 0845, 0850, 0904, 0922, 1020, 1059, 1117, 1126, 1128, 1152, 1200, 1260, 1393, 1407, 1452, 1482, 1510, 1535, 1591, 1681, 1682, 1686, 1739, 1753, 1757, 1788, 1914, 1961, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2055, 2056, 2078, 2090, 2104, 2202, 2216, 2330, 2342, 2397, 2445, 2468, 2481, 2528, 2562, 2576, 2619, 2646, 2672, 2683, 2744, 2761, 2807, 2811, 2832, 2859, 2873, 2875, 2886, 2927, 2941, 2943, 3001, 3007, 3057, 3080, 3128, 3132, 3146, 3200, 3228, 3250, 3268, 3376, 3409, 3429, 3440, 3476, 3478, 3510, 3521, 3569, 3575, 3601, 3606, 3634, 3659, 3767, 3792, 3834, 3875, 3891, 3934, 3953, 3959, 4107, 4142, 4184, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4248, 4323, 4332, 4514, 4524, 4538, 4558, 4574, 4614, 4696, 4751, 4758, 4765, 4841, 4903, 4917, 4975, 5166, 5174, 5207, 5261, 5277, 5285, 5289, 5330, 5348, 5353, 5399, 5432, 5446, 5457, 5492, 5581, 5600, 5624, 5687, 5816, 5836, 5837, 5934, 6057, 6076, 6094, 6109, 6130, 6139, 6156, 6169, 6171, 6228, 6232, 6260, 6288, 6305, 6416, 6429, 6456, 6467, 6484, 6508, 6515, 6522, 6612, 6615, 6690, 6703, 6751, 6764, 6765, 6771, 6784, 6792, 6814, 6816, 6829, 6883, 6895, 6932, 7037, 7081, 7151, 7177, 7186, 7288, 7302, 7371, 7388, 7402, 7410, 7429, 7452, 7464, 7471, 7543, 7548, 7562, 7570, 7638, 7681, 7701, 7735, 7783, 7885, 7890, 7949, 7952, 7970, 8008, 8019, 8031, 8100, 8123, 8125, 8177, 8211, 8225, 8227, 8248, 8277, 8284, 8285, 8342, 8354, 8375, 8418, 8487, 8492, 8529, 8545, 8580, 8591, 8593, 8643, 8649, 8736, 8743, 8747, 8784, 8821, 8954, 8958, 8966, 8969, 9007, 9063, 9075, 9083, 9107, 9119, 9134, 9165, 9168, 9182, 9188, 9211, 9224, 9301, 9322, 9336, 9373, 9410, 9432, 9436, 9453, 9507, 9509, 9561, 9564, 9575, 9721, 9728, 9736, 9743, 9847, 9974

Consolation Prize – ₹1,00,000

  • MA678572

  • MB678572

  • MD678572

  • ME678572

How to Claim Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery Winnings

Winners must verify their numbers against the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw.

Winners of the 1st and 2nd prizes are required to submit their original tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. They must also provide valid ID proof like Aadhaar or PAN.

Claims can also be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, or district co-operative banks, with required documents.

For the full list of winning numbers from the Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104, visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can become addictive. The content on this page is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered as advice or encouragement to participate. NewsX does not promote or endorse any lottery activity in any form.)

