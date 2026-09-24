Khagaria Viral MMS Case: 3 Booked In Bihar After Obscene Video Of 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Circulated On Instagram

Khagaria Viral MMS Case: An incident of an obscene video of a 17-year-old girl has come to light in Khagaria, Bihar, where the video is said to have been circulated on Instagram. The police have registered a case against three men in relation to the incident and are currently probing the circumstances behind the alleged abuse and distribution of the video.

The incident has become significant amid claims that the video was shared on the Internet after the girl had allegedly tried to resist an act of sexual exploitation.

Khagaria Viral MMS Case: What Happened?

As per the news reports, this incident surfaced following the circulation of an obscene video featuring the 17-year-old girl through the social networking site Instagram.

Three men have been registered as accused in the case. The police are trying to ascertain the role played by them in this whole case and understand the manner in which the video was shot and circulated. This being a case against a minor, some information that may lead to identifying the girl has not been disclosed.

Obscene Video Allegedly Circulated On Instagram

The case in question is the circulation of the video via social media. The investigators have to look at how the video ended up on Instagram and if it was purposefully circulated by anyone. This case also points out the dangers of the illegal recording and distribution of intimate footage. There are some very severe legal ramifications that result from doing such an act especially when a minor is involved.

3 Men Booked In Bihar Case

Police have booked three men as part of the investigation. Their alleged involvement and the precise circumstances of the incident are being examined by authorities.

Reports have also indicated that investigators are trying to clarify different aspects of the case through the statements and evidence available to them. Being booked in a case does not by itself establish guilt, and the allegations remain subject to investigation and due process.

Khagaria Viral MMS Case Investigation

This inquiry is likely to concentrate on not only the alleged exploitation but also the distribution of the video afterwards. The authorities are also going to analyze the trail left behind due to the alleged distribution of the video. This particular incident acts as yet another caution that private videos featuring private persons, especially children, must never be filmed, distributed or shared without proper legal permission and consent.

As the investigation proceeds, more information might come to light regarding the chain of events and roles of the accused three.

ALSO READ: Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023