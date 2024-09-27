Know How Climate Change Drives Grocery Price Hikes & Rising Food Fraud

As grocery bills soar worldwide, the surge in prices can be traced back to extreme weather events, which have significantly impacted agricultural yields.

As grocery bills soar worldwide, the surge in prices can be traced back to extreme weather events, which have significantly impacted agricultural yields. From soggy potato harvests in Europe to skyrocketing tomato prices in the Middle East due to heatwaves, consumers are feeling the pinch at the checkout counter. A striking example is the dramatic rise in olive oil prices, attributed to severe droughts and heatwaves in the Mediterranean, conditions likely intensified by climate change.

Rising Incidence of Olive Oil Fraud

The olive oil market has seen not just price increases but also a troubling rise in fraud. Reports show a surge in potential olive oil fraud cases within the European Union, correlating with peak prices. Although only a fraction of the actual fraud cases may be documented, the data reflects a worrying trend.

Forms of Olive Oil Fraud

Olive oil fraud can take various forms, including the adulteration of high-quality extra virgin oil or the mixing of cheaper oils with additives to masquerade as premium products. For instance, in July, Italian authorities seized 42 metric tons of counterfeit extra virgin olive oil, valued at nearly $1 million, along with chlorophyll used to enhance low-quality oil. In another instance, seed oil was mixed with beta-carotene and chlorophyll and served as extra virgin olive oil in 50 restaurants in Rome.

The Rise of Olive Theft

Moreover, thefts related to olive production have also risen, with law enforcement in Spain recently foiling the theft of over 465 kilograms (1,025 pounds) of olives. Investigations revealed counterfeit documents intended to falsely represent the origin and traceability of the stolen olives.

A Long-Standing Issue

The issue of olive oil fraud is not new; it has existed for centuries. Ancient records from the kingdom of Ebla, dating back to 2400 BC, reveal efforts to combat olive oil fraud. However, the increasing prevalence of food fraud is linked to rising prices, as criminals exploit scarcity and inflated market values. The UK Food Standards Agency’s National Food Crime Unit highlights extreme weather patterns as a significant factor influencing food crime rates.

Current Fraud Risks in the UK

In the UK, while the likelihood of food fraud remains low—with a surveillance survey reporting 97% authenticity in tested products—the risks associated with climate change, geopolitical tensions, and changing trade regulations are growing. The potential for fraud extends beyond olive oil; for example, orange juice has become a prime target for adulteration, with record prices driven by drought in Brazil and the spread of citrus greening disease.

Vulnerability of Processed Foods

As climate change continues to disrupt agriculture, food items that are more processed are increasingly vulnerable to manipulation, making it easier for counterfeiters to add adulterants or mislabel products. High-stakes commodities like coffee, chocolate, and tea may also see rising incidences of fraud as climate-related supply shocks escalate.

Public Health Risks of Food Fraud

The ramifications of food fraud extend beyond economic concerns; they pose significant public health risks. The spike in olive oil prices has evoked memories of the toxic oil syndrome outbreak in 1981, which resulted in approximately 300 deaths due to the consumption of industrial rapeseed oil illegally sold as olive oil. Survivors’ organizations claim that the fraud has caused thousands of deaths over the years.

As the consequences of climate change unfold, it is crucial for governments and businesses to consider not only direct impacts but also the indirect effects, including the potential for increased food fraud. Ensuring food safety and integrity will become an essential focus as the climate crisis continues to reshape agricultural landscapes and market dynamics.

