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Home > Offbeat News > Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

A BBA student was arrested in Karnataka's Kodagu district after private videos involving several women surfaced online. Here's what police reportedly found and what is known about the case.

Image: Representative
Image: Representative

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 07:25 IST

Kodagu Viral MMS Case: A case involving private videos of several women has caused a stir in Karnataka’s Kodagu district after the recordings surfaced online. Madikeri Rural Police arrested a BBA student identified as Mohammed Savad in connection with the case after the videos were circulated across the region.

According to reports, police believe Savad had recorded some of the private encounters on his mobile phones. However, investigators have also indicated that he may not have been the person who leaked the recordings online. The investigation is therefore focused on both the recordings and how they were circulated.

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Kodagu Viral MMS: What Happened In The Case?

The case came to light after private recordings involving Savad and several women began circulating online. The incident was reported in Kodagu, following which a complaint was submitted at Madikeri Rural Police Station.

Reports said some of the women involved had not initially approached the police with formal complaints, which complicated the early stages of the investigation.

Kodagu Viral Video: Why Was The BBA Student Arrested?

Police arrested Savad after the recordings surfaced. Reports stated that investigators believed he had made recordings of his private encounters with several women and stored them on his mobile devices.

However, an important distinction remains, police reportedly suspected that Savad was not necessarily responsible for putting the videos online. The question of who circulated the recordings remains part of the investigation.

Kodagu Viral MMS: What Did Police Find?

According to the reported investigation, Savad allegedly had recordings of private encounters stored on his phones. The videos later appeared online and were circulated across parts of Kodagu.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the circulation, including whether the person who recorded the videos was also responsible for leaking them. Reports have suggested different accounts about the people behind the circulation, making it important not to treat those claims as established facts.

Kodagu Viral Video: What Happens Next?

The case remains focused on establishing how the recordings were made, how they reached the internet and who was responsible for circulating them. The reported investigation also highlights the legal and privacy risks involved in recording or distributing someone’s private moments without consent.

Readers should avoid forwarding, downloading or searching for the private recordings. Sharing intimate material without consent can further violate the privacy of the people involved and can also expose those circulating it to legal consequences.

ALSO READ: Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

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Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?
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Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

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Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?
Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?
Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?
Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?
Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

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