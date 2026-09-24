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Home > Offbeat News > Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

Kolkata police arrested a woman’s boyfriend and brother after an intimate video was allegedly recorded without her consent and later used in an alleged blackmail attempt.

Kolkata MMS Case
Kolkata MMS Case

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 14:16 IST

A rather shocking incident has been reported from Kolkata wherein the girlfriend of a woman along with her brother was arrested by the police on charges of an attempted blackmailing incident.

As per the report filed in the police station and the information given in the police report, the boyfriend of the woman is accused of filming her secretly. The case further worsened as the video was allegedly used for blackmailing the woman.

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Kolkata MMS Case: How The Private Video Was Allegedly Recorded

As per reports, the female individual sought out the police because she had discovered that her boyfriend had made a video of their intimate act without her knowledge. The video was said to have been used for purposes of blackmailing her, and therefore the man was arrested by the police.

Investigations are underway to find out how the video was recorded and how it was distributed.

Woman’s Brother Also Arrested Over Alleged Blackmail

There were further developments in the case after the woman’s brother was also taken into custody. From the report in the Times of India on the official statement issued by the police department, it can be seen that the brother is suspected of having threatened the woman through the private video.

These arrests have come about in the wake of the complaints filed by the woman, who is being investigated for her recording of the private video.

Video Allegedly Sent To Relatives On WhatsApp

According to the reports, the alleged dissemination of the video did not stay confined to the individuals who were part of the conflict in question. It is reported that the sister’s brother had sent the video to his relatives using WhatsApp. This brought an additional dimension to the case where the investigators had to find out how the video came into their possession.

Such cases may pose dangers related to secretly taking and distributing the video material of private nature without permission. Multiple offenses could also be involved depending on the facts found out by the investigators.

2 Arrested In Kolkata MMS Case

Both the boyfriend and the brother of the lady in question have been detained in relation to the allegations. The police are currently conducting investigations into the allegations surrounding the recording and distribution of the intimate video clip. The allegations are still pending investigations as well as possible future legal action.

This case is also meant to serve as an example in the sense that one is bound to face legal action as a result of distributing one’s personal/intimate material without their consent, even via private messaging services.

ALSO READ: Khagaria Viral MMS Case: 3 Booked In Bihar After Obscene Video Of 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Circulated On Instagram

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Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

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Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

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Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

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Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested
Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested
Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested
Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested
Kolkata MMS Case: Boyfriend Recorded Woman’s Private Moments, Brother Allegedly Shared Video On WhatsApp — 2 Arrested

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