Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

An unusual incident involving a school teacher and a group of students in Kolkata has resurfaced on social media, nearly three years after it reportedly took place. The incident, linked to a school in the Salt Lake area, involved a teacher receiving a series of unsolicited and objectionable MMS messages from different phone numbers.

Teacher Shocked After Receiving MMS While Asleep

According to reports, the teacher was asleep when his phone rang. On checking his phone, he was reportedly shocked to find an inappropriate video sent to him. The teacher initially failed to identify who had sent the message. Within minutes, another MMS containing objectionable content reportedly arrived from a different number. As more messages appeared on his phone, the teacher became increasingly alarmed.

Old Incident Resurfaces Online

The incident reportedly took place around three years ago, but details have now resurfaced on social media, bringing renewed attention to the unusual episode. While the matter was reportedly handled internally at the time, the resurfacing of the incident has prompted discussions about digital behaviour, student-teacher relationships and the consequences of online pranks.

“I Will Go to the Police,” Teacher Warns

The teacher reportedly responded to the messages by warning the sender that he would take the matter to the police. It was then that the situation reportedly took an unexpected turn. The teacher allegedly discovered that the messages had been sent by students. According to reports, several students involved subsequently requested him not to approach the police.

Teacher Informs School Authorities

Although the teacher reportedly decided not to file a police complaint at the time, he informed the school authorities about the incident. The students later reportedly apologised to the teacher and claimed that they had intended to play a prank on him. According to their explanation, they allegedly had no other motive and had sent the messages as a prank.

Why Did the Students Target Their Teacher?

The incident has once again raised questions about the misuse of mobile phones and digital platforms by students. Reports of similar incidents involving teachers have emerged over the years, particularly when students target teachers whom they perceive as authority figures within their institutions. However, the exact motive behind this particular incident could not be independently established.

A Prank That Could Have Had Serious Consequences

What students may have considered a joke could potentially have resulted in serious consequences, particularly because the messages reportedly involved objectionable material. The incident serves as a reminder that digital content should never be shared with another person without their consent, even as a prank. Such actions can cause distress and may also lead to disciplinary or legal consequences.

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