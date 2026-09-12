LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

The students reportedly apologised and claimed they were only trying to play a prank. The teacher informed school authorities but reportedly chose not to file a police complaint.

MMS Video
MMS Video

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 11:32 IST

An unusual incident involving a school teacher and a group of students in Kolkata has resurfaced on social media, nearly three years after it reportedly took place. The incident, linked to a school in the Salt Lake area, involved a teacher receiving a series of unsolicited and objectionable MMS messages from different phone numbers.

Teacher Shocked After Receiving MMS While Asleep

According to reports, the teacher was asleep when his phone rang. On checking his phone, he was reportedly shocked to find an inappropriate video sent to him. The teacher initially failed to identify who had sent the message. Within minutes, another MMS containing objectionable content reportedly arrived from a different number. As more messages appeared on his phone, the teacher became increasingly alarmed.

You Might Be Interested In

Old Incident Resurfaces Online

The incident reportedly took place around three years ago, but details have now resurfaced on social media, bringing renewed attention to the unusual episode. While the matter was reportedly handled internally at the time, the resurfacing of the incident has prompted discussions about digital behaviour, student-teacher relationships and the consequences of online pranks.

“I Will Go to the Police,” Teacher Warns

The teacher reportedly responded to the messages by warning the sender that he would take the matter to the police. It was then that the situation reportedly took an unexpected turn. The teacher allegedly discovered that the messages had been sent by students. According to reports, several students involved subsequently requested him not to approach the police.

Teacher Informs School Authorities

Although the teacher reportedly decided not to file a police complaint at the time, he informed the school authorities about the incident. The students later reportedly apologised to the teacher and claimed that they had intended to play a prank on him. According to their explanation, they allegedly had no other motive and had sent the messages as a prank.

Why Did the Students Target Their Teacher?

The incident has once again raised questions about the misuse of mobile phones and digital platforms by students. Reports of similar incidents involving teachers have emerged over the years, particularly when students target teachers whom they perceive as authority figures within their institutions. However, the exact motive behind this particular incident could not be independently established.

A Prank That Could Have Had Serious Consequences

What students may have considered a joke could potentially have resulted in serious consequences, particularly because the messages reportedly involved objectionable material. The incident serves as a reminder that digital content should never be shared with another person without their consent, even as a prank. Such actions can cause distress and may also lead to disciplinary or legal consequences.
Also Read: Gungun Gupta Viral Video: Delhi-Based Social Media Star’s Old 18-Second Leaked Private Video Call Resurfaces, All You Need To Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: Kolkata school incidentKolkata Viral NewsMMS prank caseold incident resurfacesolkata teacher MMS incidentSalt Lake school newsstudents prank teacherteacher student incident

RELATED News

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Video Scandal Erupts Online, Teju Breaks Silence On The Controversial Clip

Shalini Pandey ‘Private Video’ Goes Viral? Actress Breaks Silence, Says It’s An AI Deepfake

Couple’s Private Moment On A Moving Train Went Viral, Leaving Internet Saying ‘Train Is Not A Bedroom’

Britney Spears Nude Video Leak: What Happened And Why The Viral Claim Sparked Controversy

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Couple Seen Getting Intimate Inside Train, But Who Was Really In The Wrong?

LATEST NEWS

Kidnapping Video Goes Viral: Girl Forcibly Taken Into Car, CCTV Reveals Shocking Twist

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s New Boyfriend? Indiana Fever Guard’s Vacation Pics Go Viral | See Photos

Gurugram’s 150-Year-Old Baba Balak Nath Temple Demolition Sparks Protest, Villagers Accuse Administration Of Helping Builders

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Mohammed Siraj Replaces Tilak Varma as Hyderabad Captain for Ranji Trophy 2026/27

Ballia Constable Stops Student On Bicycle, Molests Her On Deserted Road; Villagers Chase Him, Force Police Action

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Opens To Rs 3 Crore, Records One Of Their Weakest Starts

Gold, Silver Prices September 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Razaullah Hits Fifty on Test Debut, Pakistan Youngster Receives Standing Ovation at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next
Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next
Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next
Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next
Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS