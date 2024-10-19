Kota Youth Fatally Attacks Father Over Smartphone Dispute

Kota youth flees after attacking his father with an axe for using his mobile to listen to songs, police launch a search.

In today’s digital world, smartphones have become essential, particularly among younger generations. These small devices now influence daily life so deeply that they can even lead to domestic conflicts, as was tragically demonstrated in a recent incident in Kota, Rajasthan. What began as a gift from a father to his son ended in violence, highlighting the darker side of our growing dependence on technology.

Smartphone Gift Turns Deadly

In a small village near Kota, 55-year-old Mangilal bought his 21-year-old son, Rakesh, a brand-new smartphone, hoping to offer him a useful tool for both communication and entertainment. Unfortunately, this well-intended gift led to a fatal confrontation. According to local reports, Mangilal used the phone for his own enjoyment, particularly to listen to music while working in the fields. This action sparked a tragic chain of events.

Mangilal had reportedly taken the phone with him to the fields to listen to songs while he worked. However, when he forgot the phone in the field, his son Rakesh became furious. Upon asking his father where the phone was, Mangilal explained that he had accidentally left it behind. This explanation only angered Rakesh further, who suspected that his father had sold the phone. In a fit of uncontrollable rage, Rakesh picked up an axe and struck his father on the head, severely injuring him.

Immediate Aftermath and Escape

After the brutal attack, Rakesh fled the scene, leaving his father critically wounded. Mangilal was found by his son-in-law, who rushed him to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment. Despite the quick action taken to save his life, Mangilal’s condition remains critical.

Meanwhile, local authorities have registered a case against Rakesh and launched an active search for him. The police are combing through possible hideouts and have deployed teams to track down the young man, whose violent outburst has shocked the entire village.

A Pattern of Domestic Violence

This horrific event is not an isolated case in Kota. It follows a similarly tragic incident in which a son attacked his mother with an axe over a family dispute. The woman fought for her life in the hospital for 41 days before finally succumbing to her injuries, adding to the alarming rise in violent altercations within families.

The Role of Technology in Family Conflicts

The influence of smartphones and other digital devices has become a double-edged sword in modern society. While they offer convenience and entertainment, they also bring about new tensions and dependencies that can strain family relationships. In many cases, disagreements over the use or control of these devices have led to arguments and, as seen in the case of Mangilal and Rakesh, even violence.

In the wake of this incident, mental health professionals and social workers in the region are calling for greater awareness of the impact technology can have on interpersonal relationships. Psychologists point out that the easy accessibility of smartphones, particularly for young adults, has created a sense of entitlement and impatience when things do not go as expected. What was meant to be a tool for connection has, in some cases, turned into a source of conflict and isolation.

