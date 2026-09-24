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Home > Offbeat News > Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

The Kulhad Pizza couple faced intense scrutiny after an alleged intimate video involving Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur went viral in 2023, with the couple calling it fake and alleging an extortion attempt.

Kulhad Pizza couple faces scrutiny over alleged viral MMS controversy (Image: X)
Kulhad Pizza couple faces scrutiny over alleged viral MMS controversy (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 09:19 IST

The Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS controversy erupted in September 2023, when an alleged intimate video involving Punjab’s Ludhiana-based couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur spread widely on social media. The couple, who became famous after their Kulhad Pizza business gained popularity, denied that the video was genuine and said it was being used as part of an extortion attempt.

The Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS controversy came in the same year the couple became parents. They urged people not to believe the purported clip, which they said was morphed, and appealed to everyone to respect their privacy.

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Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS sparks extortion claim

Sehaj Arora addressed the Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS controversy on Instagram, saying the video was fake and linking its circulation to an alleged extortion bid. He wrote, “You may have come across a video of us…it is completely fake. The reason behind its circulation is that 15 days ago, we got a message on Instagram about an extortion bid along with the video.”

He also claimed the controversial clip had been created using artificial intelligence. The Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS case was later taken to police after the couple decided not to pay the alleged extortion demand.

Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS case reaches police

Sehaj further wrote, “The miscreant claimed they would make a video viral if the demand was not met…but we did not give into the demand and reported the incident to the police.”

The Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS controversy brought intense scrutiny to the couple’s personal life. They said the purported video showed them in a compromising position but continued to question its authenticity.

Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS draws YouTuber allegation

The couple approached police and filed a complaint over the circulation. Sehaj also reportedly accused YouTuber Karan Dutta of involvement in spreading the alleged video, a claim Dutta flatly rejected.

In the Kulhad Pizza couple viral MMS case, police also arrested a woman who was accused of blackmailing Sehaj Arora. The controversy left the couple facing widespread attention across social media.

Also Read: Jyothi Rai Viral MMS: Who Threatened To Leak More Private Videos Of Kannada TV Actress? Here’s The Truth    

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Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023
Tags: kulhad pizza coupleviral mmsviral video

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Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

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Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

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Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023
Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023
Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023
Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023
Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

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