Kulhad Pizza Couple’s Viral Leaked Video: Was It Real? What Happened to Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Later?

Famous Kulhad Pizza couple from Punjab’s Ludhiana witnessed intense scrutiny after an alleged intimate video of the two went viral in September 2023, exactly 3 years ago from today. Despite’s couple’s (Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur) denial about the authenticity of the video, the purported clip were all around the social media.

The couple gained fame after their unique Kulhad Pizza business gained popularity. The couple, who became parents in 2023 itself had claimed that the video doing the rounds on social media was fake and was aimed at extorting money from them. The couple had also requested people not to believe the morphed video and respect their privacy.

How Sehaj reacted after ‘viral video’

During that time, Sejah Arora took to Instagram to claim the video was fake. He wrote, “You may have come across a video of us…it is completely fake. The reason behind its circulation is that 15 days ago, we got a message on Instagram about an extortion bid along with the video.” Sehaj also claimed that the controversial video was made using ‘artificial intelligence’

Sehaj further added, “The miscreant claimed they would make a video viral if the demand was not met…but we did not give into the demand and reported the incident to the police.”

The couple’s life after video controversy

Following the alleged private video leak, the couple’s personal life went upside down as they faced intense scrutiny on social media. The purported intimate video showed the couple in a compromising position, but the two duo claimed the video as fake and questioned its authenticity. Later, the couple approached police and filed a complaint over its circulation.

YouTuber involvement in video circulation

Sahej had also reportedly accused YouTuber Karan Dutta of being involved in circulating the alleged video. But Dutta had flatly rejected the claim. At that time, police had also arrested a woman who allegedly blackmailed Sehaj Arora.