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Home > Offbeat News > La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims

La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims

Viral MMS claims involving Colombian influencer Katy Cardona, known as La Blanquita, and Naim Darrechi are driving searches across TikTok, X and Telegram, amid misleading clips and suspicious links.

Viral MMS Claims Around La Blanquita And Naim Darrechi (Image: X)
Viral MMS Claims Around La Blanquita And Naim Darrechi (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 09:43 IST

A viral MMS controversy involving Colombian creator Katy Cardona, known online as ‘La Blanquita’, and Spanish influencer Naim Darrechi has triggered a surge of searches across TikTok, X and Telegram. The phrase ‘video de la blanquita viral’, which translates to ‘the viral video of La Blanquita’, has reportedly climbed regional search trends, with users also looking up phrases such as ‘La Blanquita y Naim Darrechi video’. Posts circulating online claim that an alleged intimate video involving the two has been leaked, but the material being shared is also surrounded by misleading clips, unrelated videos and suspicious links.

How the viral MMS claims spread across social media

The viral trend of MMS gossiping has been spreading fast due to social media accounts making outrageous statements about ‘full clips’ or ‘original videos.’ It is said that people using such hashtags and keywords are ending up seeing irrelevant or false information too. Some of these trends have caused alarm bells for online safety experts who are worried that some of these may be part of a scam or clickbait campaign.

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Cardona, a digital influencer from Cali, Colombia, established herself as an online influencer by reviewing beauty products and talking about her lifestyle and restaurant suggestions. She has gained further popularity by promoting small businesses and allowing them to get exposure at no cost to them.

Viral MMS searches revive interest in their reality show connection

Darrechi, a Spanish influencer, TikTok personality and music artist, is known for his large following and the media attention around his personal life and public relationships. The two reportedly met while appearing on the reality show La Mansion VIP, where their on-screen interactions and growing chemistry attracted considerable attention from viewers.

After Darrechi left the programme, their connection reportedly became romantic and developed into a relationship. Their public profile as a couple grew further after a viral proposal in Mazatlan, which drew widespread attention online.

Viral MMS controversy now overshadows their online relationship

The latest viral MMS claims have shifted attention from their relationship to alleged leaked content. Multiple accounts continue to circulate claims about an intimate video, often alongside dramatic captions and links promising access to supposed original material.

There is nonetheless ambiguity in regard to what the circulating information entails. Videos that crop up during searches using identical terms are said to have nothing to do with the phenomenon, and others may be misleading. Thus, the viral MMS challenge is riddled with dubious information and misleading links as well.

Also Read: Sara Baloch Viral MMS: Here Is The Truth Behind ‘Watch Full Video’ Links   

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La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims
Tags: viral mmsviral MMS videoviral video

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La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims

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La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims
La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims
La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims
La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims

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