After spending his entire career with Barcelona and winning Ballon d’Or six times, Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona that he wants to leave, having grown unhappy with a trophy-less season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Messi had been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with some of Barcelona’s decisions this season, talking about the team’s problems and contesting club directors. Sporting director Éric Abidal, who was criticized by Messi, left the club last week.
However, the current set of events has also invited amusing memes on social media.
A Twitter user hilariously joked that Messi is all set to join BJP in presence of president JP Nadda.
“Messi set to leave Barcelona. Likely to join BJP tomorrow in presence of JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters – Sources,” he tweeted.
#Messi set to leave #Barcelona.
Likely to join #BJP tomorrow in presence of *JP Nadda* at the *BJP headquarters – Sources.*#MessiLeavingBarca #FCBarcelona #JEENEET pic.twitter.com/7lu3Fc17O4
— SarcasticBro (@sarcasticbro89) August 26, 2020
Some other reactions ;
And Lionel messi joined #BJP after leaving Barcelona…. #LeoMessi pic.twitter.com/DlJjN7TqP5
— Dhananjay Gupta (@guptadhananjayy) August 26, 2020
#Messi to join @BJP4India ?? @JPNadda / @AmitShah to confirm! 🤷#Messi #Barca #leomessi #football pic.twitter.com/4nXUP7O0sT
— Karthik Jannu (@KarthikJannu) August 25, 2020
Lionel Messi has expressed his intent
to leave Barcelona.
Amit Shah in talks with him to get him to
join BJP. #LeoMessi
— Sujoy Banerjee (@yojus) August 26, 2020
Amit shah is in contact with messi
Messi to @BJP4India is a possible now #Messi4BJP 😂❤️@LoyalSachinFan #BartomeuOUT #LeoMessi #MessiLeavingBarca
— Satyam Borikar 🏏🏆 (@im_satyam45) August 26, 2020
Breaking: #Messi had been roped in by the #BJP . Yogi has reportedly renamed him to Lionel Dessi. #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID #MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/pcsce7bdsf
— Murugan Klopp (@MuruganKlopp) August 26, 2020
