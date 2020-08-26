A Twitter user hilariously joked that Messi is all set to join BJP in presence of president JP Nadda. "Messi set to leave Barcelona. Likely to join BJP tomorrow in presence of JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters - Sources," he tweeted.

After spending his entire career with Barcelona and winning Ballon d’Or six times, Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona that he wants to leave, having grown unhappy with a trophy-less season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Messi had been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with some of Barcelona’s decisions this season, talking about the team’s problems and contesting club directors. Sporting director Éric Abidal, who was criticized by Messi, left the club last week.

However, the current set of events has also invited amusing memes on social media.

A Twitter user hilariously joked that Messi is all set to join BJP in presence of president JP Nadda.

“Messi set to leave Barcelona. Likely to join BJP tomorrow in presence of JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters – Sources,” he tweeted.

Some other reactions ;

Lionel Messi has expressed his intent

to leave Barcelona.

Amit Shah in talks with him to get him to

join BJP. #LeoMessi — Sujoy Banerjee (@yojus) August 26, 2020

