Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • ‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped in Thai Detention Center

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped in Thai Detention Center

In an unexpected twist, British woman Ellis Matthews, who once showcased her luxurious life in Thailand, now finds herself in a harsh detention center with her four-year-old son

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped in Thai Detention Center

British woman Ellis Matthews, who once showcased her luxurious life in Thailand, now finds herself in a harsh detention center


In an unexpected twist, British woman Ellis Matthews, who once showcased her luxurious life in Thailand, now finds herself in a harsh detention center with her four-year-old son. The 32-year-old became widely known online after revealing that her extravagant lifestyle—costing £2,300 per month (approximately Rs 2.5 lakh)—was allegedly funded by UK government benefits. However, what began as a viral social media moment soon led to serious consequences, resulting in her arrest and a grim new reality that she describes as “hell.”

Social Media Confession Leads to Arrest

Originally from the UK, Matthews posted a controversial video on social media where she openly admitted that her comfortable life in Pattaya was being supported by financial aid she received from the UK government. She claimed that due to six mental health disorders, she qualified for benefits, which she used to sustain herself in Thailand’s bustling tourist hub.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her bold admission quickly sparked outrage in the UK, with many questioning how she could receive welfare while living overseas. However, the public backlash was only the beginning of her troubles. On March 3, Thai authorities raided her home in Pattaya, arresting her and taking her to the Mothers and Children Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok. She is now facing a terrifying and uncertain future.

‘Worse Than Hell’: Harrowing Conditions in Detention

From inside the detention center, Matthews has described her experience as nothing short of a nightmare. “This place is nothing less than hell,” she said. “It’s the worst jail you can imagine. I’m locked in a cell with 16 other people all day, and no one speaks English. It’s unbearably hot and so crowded that it’s hard to breathe.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She went on to describe the appalling conditions she and her son are enduring. According to her, both have developed severe skin rashes and lice infestations. She claims that rats run freely around the facility, and the food is so unappealing that she suspects the meat served could be rat or pigeon—though guards insist it is chicken. Even the rice, she alleges, makes her feel sick.

Stuck in Legal Limbo With No Way Out

Matthews has stated that Thai authorities have offered her a way out: she can be deported, but only if she purchases her own plane ticket. However, since she has no access to her bank funds while in detention, she remains trapped with no clear escape plan.

Her case has become even more complicated in the days following her arrest. Despite her distressing situation, she has hinted at not wanting to return to the UK and has even suggested that she may renounce her British citizenship. Furthermore, she has made an unverified claim that she received £1.6 million from Lancashire authorities during her childhood, though no official records support this assertion.

A Viral Video That Raised Questions

Before her arrest, Matthews’ viral video raised serious concerns about how government benefits are monitored. In the clip, she had confidently stated, “I have six types of mental disorders that require treatment, which is why taxpayers’ money is used to help me.” However, after facing intense criticism, she retracted her claims, insisting that it was merely a joke and that she had not actually received any benefits.

Matthews’ situation has led to mixed reactions from the public. Some have expressed sympathy, while others condemn her for allegedly misusing public funds. A GoFundMe campaign was launched in an attempt to raise £1,500 to cover her legal fees and expenses, but so far, it has only managed to collect £180.

ALSO READ: AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

Filed under

British Woman Thailand uk

Indian football fans had

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return
Israel’s military has l

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement
British woman Ellis Matth

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped...
Meerut Murder Case

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...
newsx

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’
Cheetah Expert Vincent va

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s Brutal Murder In Meerut

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By Suicide In Riyadh At 42

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By...

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting $44 Million

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips