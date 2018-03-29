A 25-year-old, Dhaneesh Kotharamban, working as an electrician in Dubai for almost a year and a half was announced as the winner at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws. Apart from Kotharamban, another man who won the lottery was a Jordanian national. Before Kotharamban, another man from Kerala had won a lottery of Rs 20 crore in January this year.

If luck is on your side, it is said that one can change their fortune and can turn those rags to riches story, a reality. We all try our luck time to time, sometimes it works in our favour and sometimes it doesn’t. Recently an Indian national, working as an electrician in Dubai tried his hand at it and guess what? He is a millionaire now! A 25-year-old, Dhaneesh Kotharamban was announced as the winner of the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws on Wednesday.

Apart from Indian national Dhaneesh Kotharamban, another man who became a millionaire wad a Jordanian national who also won USD one million. Kotharamban, who was recently announced as the winner had bought the lottery ticket a few weeks ago while he was travelling to Kerala on a holiday. Speaking to a local daily about is big win, Dhaneesh Kotharamban said that he never thought that he would win such a big amount at this young age. “I’ve never thought that I could win this big at such a young age! Thank God for this wonderful gift and thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he told Khaleej Times.

He had been working as an electrician in Dubai for almost a year and a half now, said that he was amazed after he received a ‘call of a lifetime’ from the DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws’ spokesperson. Meanwhile, the second winner termed it to be the second happiest moment of his life after his marriage. We wonder! Apart from these two millionaires, a report by HT suggests that in January, another person from Kerala in the UAE had won a whopping dirham 12 million (around Rs 20 crore) in the biggest-ever raffle prize money held in Abu Dhabi.

