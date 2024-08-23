Madhya Pradesh Man Bites Several People, Starts Eating Raw Meat Days After Dog Bite

Residents of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, are in a state of panic after a man named Sonu, who was bitten by a stray dog, began displaying violent and erratic behaviour. Initially seen as a routine incident, the situation has now escalated into a public health concern, with locals growing increasingly fearful due to his unpredictable actions.

Sonu, who works as a sweeper at the local vegetable market, was bitten by a stray dog about two weeks ago. Since then, his behaviour has become alarmingly strange, with reports indicating that he has bitten several people and even consumed raw meat.

Medical experts have stepped in to address the growing concern. Dr. Sumit Rawat from Bundelkhand Medical College explained that rabies does not spread from person to person, easing fears that Sonu could be infecting others.

He added that if Sonu had contracted rabies from the dog bite 10 to 12 days ago, the disease would have likely progressed to a more severe stage by now, potentially resulting in death.

Local traders have tried to get Sonu medical help, including rabies vaccinations and treatment, but he refused to continue with the treatment and became increasingly difficult to manage.

The situation escalated further when Sonu attacked another vendor, Narendra Thakur, who was buying onions. Thakur received an injection to prevent infections after the incident.

Despite efforts by the local traders to address Sonu’s condition, his behavior remains uncontrolled, heightening the anxiety among those who visit the market regularly.

Dr. Rawat suggested that Sonu’s disturbing behavior might be the result of a psychological disorder, possibly worsened by alcohol consumption, rather than rabies. He advised the public to keep a safe distance from Sonu to protect themselves.

