Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Maha Shivratri 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Parana Time

Maha Shivratri 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Parana Time

Maha Shivratri 2025 falls on February 26. Check shubh muhurat, puja timings, and fasting rituals to celebrate this divine night dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Parana Time


Maha Shivratri, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, will be observed on February 26, 2025, marking a day of deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This sacred occasion symbolizes the divine union of Shiva and Parvati and is observed with prayers, fasting, and night-long vigils across temples in India.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Date & Tithi Details

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Phalguna month, which corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar.

  • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 11:08 AM, February 26, 2025
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 8:54 AM, February 27, 2025

Shubh Muhurat & Nishita Kaal Puja Timing

Devotees perform special pujas dedicated to Lord Shiva, especially during Nishita Kaal, considered the most auspicious time for worship.

  • Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:09 AM – 12:59 AM, February 27
  • Shivaratri Parana Time (Breaking the Fast): 6:48 AM – 8:54 AM, February 27

Maha Shivratri 2025: Nightly Puja Timings (Prahars)

Shivratri puja is divided into four prahars (quarters of the night), with each session being highly significant.

  • First Prahar: 6:19 PM – 9:26 PM, February 26
  • Second Prahar: 9:26 PM – 12:34 AM, February 27
  • Third Prahar: 12:34 AM – 3:41 AM, February 27
  • Fourth Prahar: 3:41 AM – 6:48 AM, February 27

Maha Shivratri 2025 Rituals & Significance

Maha Shivratri is observed with nirjala vrat, a strict fast where devotees abstain from food and water to display self-discipline and devotion. Other key rituals include:

  • Chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ throughout the night.
  • Offering sacred items like milk, honey, curd, ghee, and water to the Shiva Lingam.
  • Visiting temples and seeking the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.
  • Singing hymns and bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva.

This auspicious night is believed to bring spiritual awakening, cleanse sins, and fulfill wishes when observed with true devotion.

