Viral Video | Man Beats 12-Year-Old in Lift, Threatens To Stab Him—Caught On CCTV

A viral CCTV video from Maharashtra’s Palegaon shows a 12-year-old boy assaulted in a lift by his friend’s father, who also threatened to stab him. The boy’s family alleges police inaction, sparking public outrage. The incident has raised questions about child safety and accountability.

A 12-year-old boy was assaulted and threatened inside a lift in Palegaon, Maharashtra. The CCTV footage has gone viral, raising serious concerns over child safety and police inaction.

Last Updated: July 11, 2025 00:02:25 IST

A terrible event has emerged from Patel Zenon Housing Project in Palegaon, Maharashtra, where a 12 -year -old boy was violently attacked and allegedly threatened with a knife by a grown man inside an elevator. The incident took place on July 4 at 5 pm and CCTV was captured, whose recording has been viral on social media platforms since then.

The attacker, known by the victim, is reportedly the father of the boy’s friend. In the shocking video, the man is repeatedly seen to hit the child inside the elevator, insecure, even a woman who is close to attempts to stop her.

As soon as the elevator moved from the 14th floor to the ground floor, the aggression reinforced. The boy later told India Today, “Uncle entered the lift, didn’t say anything, just started beating me. When I asked him why, he bit me and said, ‘Tu mujhe bahar mil, main tujhe chaaku se maardunga.’”

Upon reaching the ground floor, the situation worsened. CCTV footage shows the man dragging the boy into the lobby and continuing the attack in full view of other residents and security guards. The guards eventually intervened to stop the man.

The boy’s father told the media that his son was merely on his way to tuition classes when the attack occurred. “He beat my son from the ninth floor till the ground, and it didn’t stop there. The man even threatened to stab him. My son is just 12–13 years old,” he stated.

Allegations of police negligence have further fueled public anger. The boy’s family claims that despite providing evidence, no official action has been taken against the accused. “The police are protecting him,” the boy’s father alleged, demanding accountability.

As of now, no police statement has been released, and no arrest has been confirmed. The viral footage, coupled with allegations of police inaction, has triggered widespread demands for justice and raised serious concerns about child safety in residential complexes.

