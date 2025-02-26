Mahashivratri 2025: How To Observe The Sacred Fast And Rituals

Mahashivratri is celebrated with enthusiasm and grit among Hindus. This year, It falls on February 26 and will be observed all over the country with unique traditions and great dedication.

Annually, Mahashivratri falls on the 14th day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and several people also observe fast.

Mahashivratri 2025: Fasting Rules To Follow

1. On the day before Mahashivratri, which is Trayodashi, devotees should consume a single meal to prepare themselves physically and mentally for the worship of Lord Shiva.

2. Devotes must take a purifying bath before performing the Shiv Puja on the night of Shivratri.

3. Shivratri Puja can be conducted once or up to four times during the night, depending on individual devotion.

4. On the day of the fast, devotees should rise early, take a cleansing bath, and wear new attire to maintain purity.

5. During the fast, consume only satvik, vrat-friendly foods such as fruits, milk, dairy products, and root vegetables.

6. When worshipping Lord Shiva, bathe the Shivlinga with water, milk, saffron, honey, and Ganga water. Light a diya and incense as part of the ritual.

Mahashivratri 2025: Fasting Rules To Not Follow

1. During the fast, refrain from consuming foods such as grains and legumes.

2. While coconuts are offered to Lord Shiva, avoid offering coconut water.

3. It is believed that anything offered to Lord Shiva should not be consumed afterwards, as it is thought to bring bad luck.

4. Excessive consumption of tea or coffee should be avoided during the fast, as it can lead to dehydration.

5. Kumkum tilak should not be used during this puja; instead, sandalwood paste should be applied.

6. Flowers like kevada and champa should not be offered to Lord Shiva, as they are considered cursed by Him.

Significance Of Mahashivratri 2025

Mahashivratri is a sacred occasion when devotees offer various items to Lord Shiva, such as bel patra, dhatura fruit, raw rice, milk, curd, sandalwood, ghee, and water, to receive blessings for success, prosperity, peace, and happiness. Devotees also prepare sweets like barfi, peda, and kheer made from milk and its products as offerings.

