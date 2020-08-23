An auction house has revealed that a pair of glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi have been sold for 2,60,00 pounds, or $ 3,40,000, in Britain.

London, United Kingdom: An auction house has revealed that a pair of glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi have been sold for 2,60,00 pounds, or $ 3,40,000, in Britain.

After the sale, on late Friday, the auction house, East Bristol Auctions took to Instagram, and said that they had received the spectacles in the mail from someone who’s uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself.

“An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid.”, the post ended.

Also read: Black clouds over Gurugram: Netizens term it an apocalypse scene, see photos

Also read: After designer versions, gear up for ‘Mask parottas’

Mahatma Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.

They also revealed that Gandhi gave the spectacles to the uncle in question, when he had been working for British Petroleum, in the 1920s or 30s. The sale price was originally estimated at 15,000 pounds, which was completely blown out.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe told Sky News earlier this month that the vendor had told him: “If they’re no good, just throw them away.” When he suggested they might be worth 15,000 pounds , “I think he nearly fell off his chair.”

Also read: Chandni chowk gets a facelift, going traffic free