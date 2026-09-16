Mallika Sherawat MMS Row: She Denied the Clip, But Did Controversy Change Her Bollywood Journey?

Years ago, actress Mallika Sherawat found herself at the centre of a major MMS controversy after an explicit video began circulating on mobile phones. The clip was reportedly around six minutes long and was circulated under the name ‘Mallika(1)’. It allegedly showed a sexual act involving a foreign man and a woman whose face resembled Sherawat’s.

At the time, Sherawat was in France. She strongly denied that she appeared in the video and decided to approach the authorities over the controversy.

Mallika Sherawat Denied Being In The MMS

Speaking about the incident at the time, Sherawat said she had not watched the clip herself.

“I’ve not seen the clip, but I feel so helpless. I broke down when I heard of it,” she said. The actress added, “I am shocked and in a state of disbelief.”

Sherawat had previously spoken openly about being called a sex symbol. But she made it clear that she did not accept the claim that the woman in the MMS was her.

“It’s not me. Somebody is behind this for sure. And it’s a menacing act,” she said. She also said the incident could damage her reputation and dignity.

Actress Called It A Case Of Technology Abuse

Sherawat claimed that her face had been digitally placed on another woman’s body.

“I heard the picture is perfectly colour co-ordinated and well toned. My face has been placed on someone else’s body. It’s a classic case of technology abuse,” she said.

She also appealed to people to support her instead of turning the controversy into entertainment.

“I am a girl, just like anybody. It’s sad that some pervert is having fun at the cost of someone’s honour and dignity. And instead of supporting a girl in distress, some are making a tamasha out of it,” she said.

Mallika Sherawat Sought Mumbai Police Probe

Following the circulation of the clip, Sherawat’s lawyer Vibhav Krishna reportedly sent a written complaint to then Mumbai Police Commissioner A N Roy and the Cyber Crime Cell. The complaint described the video as an obscene electronic clip featuring a computer-generated or fictitious image resembling the actress. The lawyer also argued that the circulation violated Sherawat’s privacy, dignity and reputation.

The complaint sought an investigation into the source and circulation of the video. It also referred to Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, under which obscene material in electronic form could attract criminal penalties.

The Mallika Sherawat MMS controversy became one of the early examples of how manipulated digital content could create serious problems for public figures long before today’s widespread discussions around deepfakes and AI-generated images.