Mallika Sherawat Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Police Probe – Here’s What We Know

Mallika Sherawat has been at the centre of several viral moments throughout her career, but one controversy from 2005 remains particularly memorable. Long before social media made celebrity rumours travel within minutes, an alleged MMS linked to the actress began circulating on mobile phones and quickly turned into a major Bollywood controversy.

The crucial detail, however, was that Mallika denied being the woman in the video.

What Happened In The Mallika Sherawat MMS Controversy?

In July 2005, reports emerged about a graphic video that was being circulated under Mallika’s name. According to contemporary reports, the clip showed a man with a woman who was alleged to resemble the Murder actor. Mallika, who was in Europe at the time, reportedly denied any connection to the footage and approached her lawyer. A complaint was subsequently filed with the Mumbai Police’s cyber crime authorities seeking an investigation.

The controversy became significant partly because MMS technology was still relatively new in India. Private or purportedly private clips involving celebrities could quickly move from one mobile phone to another, often without any reliable way for viewers to establish their authenticity.

Was The Viral Video Really Mallika Sherawat?

Contemporary reporting did not establish that Mallika was the woman in the footage. In fact, her legal complaint reportedly described the clip as featuring a computer-generated image resembling her face. Bollywood Hungama also reported at the time that the actress and her lawyer maintained that it was a lookalike.

The episode was therefore less a confirmed “leaked Mallika Sherawat video” than an early example of how a celebrity’s identity could be attached to unverified footage.

Why The Mallika Sherawat MMS Story Still Gets Attention

Mallika was already one of Bollywood’s most talked-about actors after Murder, and the controversy arrived at a time when her bold screen image frequently made her a target of intense public scrutiny.

Years later, the actress has continued to speak about being judged for her outspoken views and public image. In 2024, she herself shared an old interview in which she recalled facing criticism for speaking about issues including rape and honour killings.

The 2005 episode remains a reminder of an era when an unverified clip, a celebrity’s name and a rapidly spreading mobile message could become a national entertainment story before its authenticity was properly established.