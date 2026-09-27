Man Drugs, Sexually Abuses Wife For Over 20 Years, Shares Her Intimate Photos Online

A man in his 60s from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has admitted to drugging and sexually abusing his wife over a period spanning more than two decades. The man pleaded guilty to a total of 60 offences at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, with the offences dating from 2004 to 2025. He cannot be named to protect his wife’s legal anonymity.

Guilty Pleas Cover Decades Of Abuse

The man had previously admitted 15 offences, including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and sharing intimate photographs or films of his wife without her consent. He later pleaded guilty to a further 45 charges, bringing the total number of admitted offences to 60. The charges include rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, attempted rape and administering a substance with the intention of stupefying or overpowering his wife. Police said the offences occurred between 2004 and 2025.

Intimate Images Shared Without Consent

The husband had also admitted sharing intimate photographs or films of his wife without her consent for sexual gratification. The allegation formed part of the offences to which he has pleaded guilty.

Wife Attends Court With Family

The victim attended the hearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court with members of her family. The defendant became emotional while entering his guilty pleas. Greater Manchester Police said specialist support continues to be provided to the woman, describing the investigation as complex.

Twelve Other Men Face Allegations

The case also involves 12 other men, who face various allegations relating to the same woman. They deny the charges against them, and proceedings involving those defendants are continuing.

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