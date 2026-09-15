Man Shares Wife’s Intimate Photos After Drugging And Raping Her For 20 Years, Admits Sexual Abuse

A man in his sixties from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has admitted drugging and raping his wife without her knowledge over more than two decades. The husband, who cannot be named because of the survivor’s legal right to anonymity, pleaded guilty to 60 offences committed between 2004 and 2025, including rape.

Reportedly, the UK rape case was heard at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, where the survivor watched the proceedings from the public gallery with members of her family. The accused became emotional as he repeatedly said “guilty” to charges including multiple counts of rape, assault by penetration and administering a substance with intent.

UK rape case exposes decades of abuse inside marriage

The husband had also previously admitted sharing intimate photographs or film of his wife without her consent for sexual gratification. He will be sentenced for his crimes at the conclusion of the trial. Greater Manchester assistant chief constable Rick Jackson said police were focused on supporting the survivor during what he described as a “very complex investigation”.

“Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case. If you are concerned you or someone you know may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously,” Jackson was quoted as saying by the Irish Times.

UK rape case includes 12 co-defendants

The proceedings also involve 12 co-defendants, aged between 28 and 74, who have denied all allegations against them involving the same woman. A thirteenth man had previously admitted sexual offences against her.

As per reports, the co-defendants have been identified as Philip Wild, 58; Sean Peers, 38; Jordan Wallace, 31; Alan Keelan, 42; Jonathan Kirk, 43; Robert Stewart, 70; Mohammed Sabir, 28; Graham Brougham, 74; Richard Townsend, 37; Karl Lindsay, 55; Daniel Rayner, 42; and David Graves, 59.

UK rape case trial to continue in coming weeks

The trial is due to continue in the coming weeks. The husband’s guilty pleas cover offences allegedly carried out against his wife over a period stretching from 2004 to 2025. His sentencing will take place after the trial concludes.

Also Read: Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public