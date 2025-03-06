Man Swallows Two Tiffany Diamond Earrings $769,000 After Stealing, Asks Cops If He Will Be Charged For ‘What’s In My Stomach’

Glider has an extensive criminal record, including 48 active warrants in Colorado. He was previously charged with robbing a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022.

A 32-year-old man, Jaythan Lawrence Glider, has been arrested for allegedly stealing two pairs of diamond earrings worth over $769,000 from a Tiffany & Co. store at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

The incident occurred on February 26, and Glider took an unusual step to conceal the stolen jewelry—he swallowed them.

Glider Posed as an NBA Player’s Representative

According to a police report obtained by WFLA, Glider allegedly gained access to the high-value jewelry by pretending to be a representative for an Orlando Magic player. This deception allowed him to handle the luxury earrings, which he then stole.

Glider was apprehended after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 10 in Washington County. Along with resisting arrest, authorities discovered he had 48 outstanding warrants in Colorado.

During his detention, Glider made a shocking statement to jail staff, “Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

This prompted officials to conduct a body scan, which revealed foreign objects inside his digestive system. Law enforcement believes these are the stolen Tiffany & Co. earrings, but they must wait for the items to pass through his system before recovering them.

Medical Risks of Swallowing Objects

Medical experts note that swallowing small items, such as earrings, is usually not dangerous if they are less than 1 inch in diameter and under 2 inches in length. In many cases, these objects pass naturally through the intestines without causing harm.

Following his recent arrest, he now faces first-degree grand theft and robbery with a mask charges. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as they work to retrieve the stolen jewelry.