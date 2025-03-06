Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Man Swallows Two Tiffany Diamond Earrings $769,000 After Stealing, Asks Cops If He Will Be Charged For ‘What’s In My Stomach’

Man Swallows Two Tiffany Diamond Earrings $769,000 After Stealing, Asks Cops If He Will Be Charged For ‘What’s In My Stomach’

Glider has an extensive criminal record, including 48 active warrants in Colorado. He was previously charged with robbing a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022.

Man Swallows Two Tiffany Diamond Earrings $769,000 After Stealing, Asks Cops If He Will Be Charged For ‘What’s In My Stomach’

Man Swallows Two Tiffany Diamond Earrings


A 32-year-old man, Jaythan Lawrence Glider, has been arrested for allegedly stealing two pairs of diamond earrings worth over $769,000 from a Tiffany & Co. store at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident occurred on February 26, and Glider took an unusual step to conceal the stolen jewelry—he swallowed them.

Glider Posed as an NBA Player’s Representative

According to a police report obtained by WFLA, Glider allegedly gained access to the high-value jewelry by pretending to be a representative for an Orlando Magic player. This deception allowed him to handle the luxury earrings, which he then stole.

Glider was apprehended after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 10 in Washington County. Along with resisting arrest, authorities discovered he had 48 outstanding warrants in Colorado.

During his detention, Glider made a shocking statement to jail staff, “Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

This prompted officials to conduct a body scan, which revealed foreign objects inside his digestive system. Law enforcement believes these are the stolen Tiffany & Co. earrings, but they must wait for the items to pass through his system before recovering them.

Medical Risks of Swallowing Objects

Medical experts note that swallowing small items, such as earrings, is usually not dangerous if they are less than 1 inch in diameter and under 2 inches in length. In many cases, these objects pass naturally through the intestines without causing harm.

Glider has an extensive criminal record, including 48 active warrants in Colorado. He was previously charged with robbing a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022.

Following his recent arrest, he now faces first-degree grand theft and robbery with a mask charges. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as they work to retrieve the stolen jewelry.

ALSO READ: How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

Filed under

TIFFANY DIAMONDS Trending news viral news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling...

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:...

‘He Is A Clown’, Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed Amid Pakistan Cricket Controversy

‘He Is A Clown’, Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed Amid Pakistan Cricket Controversy

Entertainment

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On Instagram, Defends Husband

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard