Manipur: Pumpkin Dance Centre's Workshop Brings Joy and Relief to Children in Imphal

Pumpkin Dance Centre recently organized a dance workshop in Sagolband, Imphal, focusing on children, especially those facing hypertension and trauma due to the ongoing conflicts in the region. The workshop aimed to provide a therapeutic outlet and a sense of joy to these young participants.

#WATCH | Manipur: Dance workshop organised by Pumpkin Dance Centre in Sagolband, Imphal. pic.twitter.com/sZELCAV0DT — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

Instructor and Proprietor of Pumpkin Dance Centre, Vivek RK, described the workshop as a ‘gift for children’ during a conversation with ANI. “Our state is currently facing conflicts between communities, and children are experiencing hypertension and trauma. Some have even lost their homes. To alleviate their stress and trauma, we organized this workshop as a gift from us to them,” Vivek explained.

He emphasized the positive response from parents, highlighting the need for such workshops to help children overcome their traumas and distractions, especially in today’s digital age where phone addiction and social media consumption are prevalent.

“We have a total of 30 students enrolled in the workshop. This serves as a distraction from their traumas. Children nowadays are often addicted to phones and social media. This workshop provides them with a healthy outlet and helps them break free from their mobile phone addiction. We are teaching various dance forms including contemporary, open-style, experimental, and breaking dance forms,” Vivek elaborated.

The impact of the workshop was visible in the transformation of the participants. Initially, many children arrived with dull expressions, but as they engaged in the dance forms and activities, their spirits lifted, showcasing playful and cheerful demeanors.

One of the participants, Flatin Yurembam, shared her experience and reasons for joining the workshop. “I wanted to clear my mind amidst the ethnic crises in Manipur. Sitting idle at home was challenging, and I needed an outlet to meet friends and rejuvenate my mind,” Flatin expressed.

#WATCH | A workshop participant Flatin Yurembam says, “…I just want to clear my mind going through all these ethnic crises in Manipur. I am so excited, I am happy when I am here… I am happy to see all these small kids, dancing together makes it exciting, we share bonds and… pic.twitter.com/1BeZcu8Oax — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

The workshop provided a platform for learning, bonding, and growth. “Dancing together makes it exciting as we share bonds and learn from each other. We’ve explored different choreographies and acting techniques, adding to our skills and experiences,” Flatin added.

Overall, Pumpkin Dance Centre’s initiative has made a meaningful impact on these children, fostering a sense of joy, camaraderie, and emotional relief through the power of dance and community engagement.

