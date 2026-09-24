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Home > Offbeat News > Mannara Chopra Viral Video: Actress Gets Into Parking Row, Man Threatens To Deflate Her Tyres

Mannara Chopra Viral Video: Actress Gets Into Parking Row, Man Threatens To Deflate Her Tyres

Mannara Chopra was caught in a parking dispute outside a Mumbai building after a man objected to her car being parked in what he claimed was his designated spot. The actress later responded to the viral video, calling the confrontation “demeaning”.

Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 18:40 IST

Mannara Chopra has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after a video showing her being confronted over a parking dispute went viral. The incident reportedly took place outside a building in Mumbai, where the actress had arrived for a brand shoot.

The video shows Mannara walking towards the building while paparazzi surround her. As she heads inside, a man can be heard objecting to the way her car was parked. He claims the vehicle was occupying his designated parking space and asks her to move it.

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Mannara Chopra Gets Confronted Over Parking

In the viral clip, Mannara’s assistant appears to tell the man that the car would be moved. However, the man continues to complain and eventually warns Mannara, “Oh madam, remove your car otherwise the tyres will be deflated.”  Mannara continues towards the building as the exchange takes place behind her. The video subsequently spread across social media, with several users debating whether the actress should have moved the vehicle immediately.

Some social media users sided with the man, arguing that parking rules should apply equally to celebrities and others. However, the footage alone does not establish whether Mannara knowingly parked in someone else’s designated space.

What Did Mannara Chopra Say About The Viral Video?

Following the video’s circulation, Mannara addressed the incident through Instagram Stories. She explained that she had gone to an office premises for a brand shoot and claimed that her car had been parked where the building’s guard instructed her to leave it.

Mannara questioned why the man had chosen to shout at her rather than speak to her calmly. She also suggested that the presence of paparazzi may have influenced his behaviour and described the manner in which she was addressed as “demeaning”.  The actress also said that being shouted at makes her uncomfortable and that the situation could have been handled differently.

Who Is Mannara Chopra?

Mannara Chopra, whose real name is Barbie Handa, is an actor and model who has worked in Hindi and Telugu cinema. She made her Telugu film debut with Prema Geema Jantha Nai in 2014 and made her Bollywood debut the same year with Zid.

She later gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 17, where she emerged as the second runner-up. Mannara is also the cousin of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

The parking dispute has now added another viral moment to the actor’s public profile, with the original video and her subsequent explanation prompting contrasting reactions online.

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Mannara Chopra Viral Video: Actress Gets Into Parking Row, Man Threatens To Deflate Her Tyres
Mannara Chopra Viral Video: Actress Gets Into Parking Row, Man Threatens To Deflate Her Tyres
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