‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’? Who Feels More Pain – Men Or Women? Global Study Of 6 Million Reveals Surprising Findings, Most Sensitive Body Parts

“Mard ko dard nahi hota” is a line millions of Indians know. It is also an idea many grow up with: men should not complain about pain, and women are expected to bear it.

A study published in Nature Medicine has now examined what people around the world actually report. Its answer does not match the dialogue.

The Largest Pain Study Of Its Kind

Researchers pooled self-reported pain data from more than 6 million people in 118 countries. The data covered the period from 1990 to 2025 and included people aged five to over 100.

The authors described it as one of the largest efforts to harmonise pain data to date. Pain is the leading global cause of disability, yet it has no objective test, so the researchers relied on what people said about their own pain.

Eleven Places That Hurt

The study looked at 11 body sites: head, face, neck or shoulder, foot or ankle, hand or wrist, elbow, chest, back, stomach or abdomen, hip and knee.

Who Reports More Pain?

Women reported higher pain than men at all 11 sites.

The gap was widest for three kinds of pain, according to reports on the study. Women were 83 percent more likely than men to report facial pain, 74 percent more likely to report headaches and 60 percent more likely to report abdominal pain.

Which Pain Is Most Common?

Back pain topped the list, reported by roughly 40 percent of participants. Facial pain was the rarest, at about 2 percent.

The Years When Pain Rises Fastest

For both men and women, pain increased most steeply before the age of 55. The authors suggest that pain prevention may need to start earlier in life.

The pattern varied by body part. Headaches and abdominal pain peaked earlier and then eased, while back, hip and knee pain kept worsening across the lifespan.

High-intensity pain peaked around age 50, and generalised pain peaked around age 70. The study also found that the most disabling forms of pain follow an inverted-U path, peaking in mid-to-late adulthood and then declining.

What Lies Behind The Numbers

Smoking, obesity and low household income together accounted for 18.3 percent of the global pain burden, rising to 27.1 percent in Eastern Europe, according to reports on the study.

The “Pain Gap” Behind The Pain

One researcher quoted in reports said the findings are strong evidence that the gender pain gap is real, consistent and global. She noted a troubling paradox: women experience more pain, but their pain is also more likely to be dismissed, diagnosed late or undertreated.

What The Study Cannot Say

The researchers pointed to limits. Studies measured pain in different ways, coverage was uneven across regions and in the oldest and youngest age groups, and most data were collected at a single point in time. So the findings show differences between age groups, not changes in the same people as they age.

Most importantly, the data are self-reported. They show who reports more pain, not necessarily who feels it more strongly.

What Happens Next?

Will doctors start analysing pain data routinely by sex? Will research into the biological and social causes of women’s pain get more funding? Will health systems treat women’s pain more seriously? And what about men, who may under-report pain because of the expectations the old dialogue reflects? The authors released an open-access platform that lets other researchers compare their own data with these global norms, which may help answer such questions.

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