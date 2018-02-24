This groom in England stole everybody hearts and attention from his entry in his own marriage. Leaving all the Indian traditional ways behind, the groom found out a unique and interesting way to arrive in his own wedding and turned everybody into fans. The groom not only took everybody's attention at the reception but also shocked people on the streets who were left amazed after watching him.

Marriage is one of the most important landmarks in peoples’ lives and everyone wants this moment to be perfect, best and as a memory of the lifetime. In the want to make this one of the best in their lifetime and to leave an impression to impress the groom or the bride, people experiment and find out unique ways to get hitched and in an attempt to create that same special moment, a groom found out a unique way to arrive in his own marriage which stunned not even the baratis but also the general public on the streets. Leaving the Indian traditional and contemporary way of arriving at the marriage, the groom here did something so interesting and unique which stole everybody’s heart and now his video is going viral.

Finding out of the most interesting and awestruck way to arrive in his marriage, this groom in England made the entry as ‘Aladdin’. Instead of arriving in a car or traditional Indian Barat, the groom (Sathushen), who tied the know last year shocked his guest when entered the venue on a ‘flying carpet’. From what we could guess the flying red carpet was an automatic skateboard being controlled with a remote which was in groom’s hand.

Groom Made The Entry As Aladdin. Groom made the entry as Aladdin. Posted by Zain Malik on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

In a video shared on Facebook, it’s wonderful to watch the groom making entry on a ‘flying red carpet’ leaving everybody stunned in the wedding. The video shows the groom arriving at his marriage alone with no baratis following him till the time he reaches the venue. While on his way, the groom experiments with simple stunts like lying down on the ‘flying red carpet’ and various dance steps.

