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Home > Offbeat News > Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

A viral video allegedly linked to Pakistani TikTok influencer Maryam Faisal sparked questions over its authenticity, identity, privacy and consent.

Maryam Faisal viral video sparks privacy and consent debate (Image: X)
Maryam Faisal viral video sparks privacy and consent debate (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 14:51 IST

A video said to be related to a popular influencer on TikTok, Maryam Faisal from Pakistan is doing rounds on social media. However, it is believed that the lady in the video had been captured while in a private setting, but there is no confirmation of her identity. For her part, Maryam Faisal refused to confirm or deny whether the person in the video was her.

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: How the video raised questions about identity

Maryam Faisal was an influential TikTok user who had more than 600,000 followers on her account @maryamfaisal100. Maryam Faisal was popular for her dance and lip sync videos that earned her many likes on the app.

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The alleged video went viral on social media as people questioned whether the woman looked like Maryam Faisal or not. However, there was no official identification of her identity. Therefore, the controversy was based on claims and speculations only.

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Why the authenticity remained unclear

The video footage that was doing the rounds was seen showing a woman, which seemed like her, in a personal situation with a man. The wide circulation of the video footage made it a significant discussion topic on social media, but there were doubts over the genuineness of the video footage as well as the identity of the woman, as the woman appeared to be Faisal.

There had not been any statement from Faisal at the time of the controversy, making the Maryam Faisal Viral MMS video unable to prove its authenticity and the identity of the woman in the video.

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Other Pakistani influencers caught up in controversy

This controversy occurred after a series of scandals for Pakistani social media influencers. TikTok star Minahil Malik’s alleged private video leaked on social media in October 2024, and there were discussions about privacy and online harassment. There were also leaked private pictures of Kanwal Aftab, Mathira Mohammad and Imsha Rehman.

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Privacy concerns extend beyond social media

It should be remembered that for influencers, this issue can have implications beyond their personal life as the reputation of the influencer is usually connected to their sponsored post and professional activities. In any case, private content might put one at risk of becoming a target of stalking and harassment, and might harm the reputation of the individual.

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS case showed some general problems with the privacy and the consent in the context of using the internet in Pakistan. Once someone shares private material on the internet without the consent, taking down the original post will not solve the problem.

Also Read: Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023    

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Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know
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Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

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Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

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Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know
Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know
Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know
Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know
Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: Pakistan TikTok Star’s Leaked Video Shows Her In Compromising Position, All You Need To Know

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