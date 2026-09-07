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Home > Offbeat News > Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

Mathira denied alleged viral MMS videos linked to her, calling them AI-generated and pointing to missing tattoos. She also revealed that she had earlier approached Pakistan’s FIA over similar footage.

Mathira MMS Controversy
Mathira MMS Controversy

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 21:28 IST

Mathira MMS Controversy: Pakistani TV presenter and model, Mathira, was caught up in an online controversy in November 2024 following rumours about alleged leaked videos bearing her name which started circulating on social media platforms. However, the genuineness of these videos was never proven. Mathira vehemently denied any connection with the woman in these videos, stating that manipulation with artificial intelligence was being done in order to associate her name with the videos. 

In addition to this, Mathira further confessed that this wasn’t the first time she was facing such a controversy as similar videos had come to light many years ago, and she had to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan.

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What Happened In The Mathira Viral MMS Controversy?

The dispute came about as a result of videos allegedly containing Mathira circulating around social media. The videos were being termed by various online sources as leaked private videos, though there were no reliable means of verifying whether or not it was indeed Mathira in the videos.

Speculation reached fever pitch until Mathira herself denied the accusations and stated that people were using her name and photographs in order to propagate fake information.

Why Did Mathira Say The Videos Were AI-Generated?

Mathira argued that the videos floating around in her name were either made or tampered with through the use of artificial intelligence. Mathira also provided a visual explanation as to why she could dispute the clips.

Mathira mentioned that she has quite a few tattoos, including finger and body tattoos, while the lady in the alleged videos did not have any such tattoos. Thus, Mathira stated that the lady in the video could not possibly be her. It should be mentioned that the authenticity of the videos has never been confirmed.

Did Mathira Approach The FIA?

Mathira further stated that the videos were old and had severely upset her at the time when they were circulated for the first time. She further added that a version of the videos had been doing rounds some two years back, after which she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan.

She further added that the whole fiasco had ruined her mental peace and the people behind such an act had made a deliberate attempt to blacken her character. It was further said that she got a forensic test done on the videos and found herself to be not the lady in the video.

What Did Mathira Say After The Videos Resurfaced?

Mathira did not shy away from addressing the controversy head on. She was of the opinion that just because she had a brazen personality does not mean that people could attach private and false images to her name.

She also criticized the culture of distributing alleged videos online and asked why the people who were involved in creating or circulating such videos were not being questioned. The response by Mathira diverted the attention from the alleged MMS controversy to more pressing matters of deepfake technology and digital harassment.

Who Is Mathira?

Mathira Mohammad is a Pakistani Zimbabwean television host, model, actor, singer and social-media personality. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, she later moved to Pakistan and built a career across television, modelling, music and acting.

She has hosted television programmes, appeared in music videos and films and developed a sizeable following on social media. By the time the alleged video controversy erupted in 2024, Mathira had more than two million followers on Instagram.

Was The Viral MMS Really Mathira’s?

No independent verification exists for any claim that the woman shown in the videos is Mathira. Mathira has flatly denied the claims, adding that the videos are fake or have been manipulated through the use of AI technology.

The absence of her tattoos, similar videos having appeared before and her contacting the FIA regarding the matter were some of the reasons mentioned by her. The controversy thus continues to be an example of viral videos without verification. To Mathira, the incident was yet another instance of the quick spreading of fake content on the Internet when a well-known public figure’s name becomes part of it.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

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Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?
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Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

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Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

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Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?
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