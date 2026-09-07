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Home > Offbeat News > Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos

Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos

Mathira MMS video rumours have sparked online controversy as the Pakistani TV host addresses the misuse of her name and photos.

Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 10:01 IST

Pakistani TV host and social media influencer Mathira Muhammad has found herself at the centre of an online controversy after claims involving allegedly intimate images and videos began circulating on social media. The material has sparked discussion among internet users, while questions remain over its authenticity and whether the content has any connection to Mathira.

Mathira Denies Misuse of Her Identity

Mathira, whose online presence includes modelling, dancing, singing and content related to current trends, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the controversy. In a post, she strongly objected to the alleged misuse of her name and photographs, writing, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures, and adding fake stuff in; please have shame, and keep me out of this trashy nonsense.” Her statement suggests that photographs originally taken for legitimate photoshoots may have been taken out of context or manipulated and combined with fabricated claims.

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Private Images Allegedly Circulate Online

The controversy gained attention as social-media posts claimed that private images and videos associated with Mathira had gone viral. However, there is no reliable confirmation establishing that the alleged intimate material is authentic or that it features Mathira. As the claims continue to spread, the incident has once again raised concerns about the misuse of celebrities’ photographs and the rapid circulation of unverified material online.

A Growing Social Media Problem

The controversy surrounding Mathira highlights the difficulties public figures face when their photographs are copied, edited or falsely associated with sensational content. Social-media users can play an important role in limiting such rumours by avoiding the sharing of unverified material. Mathira’s public response has made her position clear: she says her name and legitimate photoshoot pictures are being misused and has asked people to keep her out of what she described as “trashy nonsense.”
Also Read: ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video

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Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos
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Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos

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Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos

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Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos
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Mathira MMS Video Controversy: Pakistani Star Reacts To Private Photos
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