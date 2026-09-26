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Home > Offbeat News > Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?

Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?

Mathira Muhammad has denied links to allegedly intimate images and videos circulating online, saying her name and photoshoot pictures are being misused and fabricated claims are being added.

Mathira Denies Viral MMS Claims, Says Photos Were Misused (Image: X)
Mathira Denies Viral MMS Claims, Says Photos Were Misused (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 11:53 IST

Mathira Muhammad, who is a television host as well as a social media personality from Pakistan, has refuted any connection with the viral pictures and videos that have been doing rounds on the internet regarding her. The issue of Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS has sparked debate on social media. No concrete proof has been provided to support the allegations.

The Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS controversy began gaining attention as posts claimed that private images and videos associated with the actor and influencer had gone viral. Mathira, however, has rejected the claims and questioned the use of her identity in connection with the circulating content.

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Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS claims draw denial over alleged misuse

Mathira addressed the Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS controversy on X, formerly Twitter, and objected to the alleged misuse of her name and photographs. She wrote, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures, and adding fake stuff in; please have shame, and keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

Her statement indicates that pictures originally taken during legitimate photoshoots may have been taken out of context, edited or combined with fabricated claims. Mathira’s online work includes modelling, dancing, singing and content linked to current trends.

Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS posts raise questions over authenticity

The Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS claims remain unverified, with no reliable confirmation establishing that the alleged intimate content is genuine or that Mathira appears in it. The controversy has again highlighted how photographs of public figures can be copied, edited and falsely connected with sensational claims.

Social media users have also been urged to avoid spreading unverified material. The Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS controversy has made Mathira’s position clear: she says her name and legitimate photoshoot pictures are being misused and has asked people to keep her out of what she called “trashy nonsense.”

The Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS claims continue to circulate online despite the lack of reliable confirmation, while Mathira has publicly denied the alleged association.

Also Read: Train Viral MMS: Couple Seen Getting Intimate On Upper Berth, Other Passengers Notice And Record As Old Video Resurfaces Online    

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Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?
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Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?

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Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?
Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?
Mathira Muhammad Viral MMS: What Did Pakistani TV Host Say About Leaked Intimate Photos And Videos?
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