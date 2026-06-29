‘Maybe It Was The Welcome Into Womanhood’: Mumbai Trans Woman Shares Disturbing Harassment Incident

A trans woman from Mumbai has shared an alleged harassment incident that has once again brought the spotlight back on women’s safety in public spaces. The Mumbai harassment episode unfolded when Navleen Kaur stopped under a shady tree to drink water during a ride. She alleged that an older man approached her, made a lewd remark and later tried to put his arm around her. The incident, which she detailed in a post on X, has triggered widespread discussion online, with many saying the Mumbai harassment case reflects the everyday reality faced by women across the country.

Navleen said she was wearing earphones when the man first spoke to her and did not hear him initially. However, she noticed him repeatedly moving closer, making her increasingly uncomfortable.

Also while riding today, I sat under a shady tree to drink some water, an uncle reached out to me and asked me “Chalegi Kya”. I didn’t listen to it before, because I had earphones on, but then he kept coming closer and closer and closer, then he tried to put arm around me, I… — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) June 28, 2026

How the Mumbai harassment incident unfolded while Navleen Kaur was taking a break

Recalling the encounter, she wrote, “While riding today, I sat under a shady tree to drink some water, an uncle reached out to me and asked me ‘Chalegi Kya’.” She added, “I didn’t listen to it before, because I had earphones on, but then he kept coming closer and closer and closer, then he tried to put arm around me.”

Fearing for her safety, Navleen said she raised her voice, which caught the attention of a few construction workers having lunch nearby. Even then, she claimed the man did not seem bothered. “I kinda shouted and there were few men working in construction around having lunch who came there and that uncle still wasn’t bothered much,” she wrote. “I literally ran from there.” The Mumbai harassment post quickly drew attention on social media.

Why the Mumbai harassment post resonated with many women online

Reflecting on the experience, Navleen said it made her understand the harassment women regularly face in public. “I am not even passable enough(at least from what I feel), and that’s happening to me, women have it worse tbh. Maybe it was the welcome into the womenhood it seems,” she wrote. Her comments led many users to say the Mumbai harassment incident was part of a much larger problem.

The post was widely shared, with several users expressing sympathy and frustration. One person commented, “Sad to hear that. Should’ve kicked him where it hurts. No gender is truly safe in such situations. I just wish schools taught empathy, respect, and basic ethics every single day.”

Social media says Mumbai harassment reflects a wider public safety concern

Many users said the alleged Mumbai harassment incident was sadly familiar. One wrote, “A normal day as a women.” Another said, “This is so sad. I’m sorry you faced it. Unfortunately looks were never the issue and you are unique in your own way. The fact is they want a Female everything else is unimportant.” The Mumbai harassment post has since reignited conversations around women’s safety and harassment in public places.

Also Read: Why Did Siya Goyal Take Rs 1 Crore From Ketan Agarwal Before Their Wedding? Police Reveal Chilling Details