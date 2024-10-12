Meet The ‘Chinese Spider-Woman’: Scaling 100-Meter Cliffs With Bare Hands

A 43-year-old woman from China has captured the world's attention with her extraordinary ability to scale towering cliffs without the use of any safety equipment.

A 43-year-old woman from China has captured the world’s attention with her extraordinary ability to scale towering cliffs without the use of any safety equipment. Luo Dengpin, widely known as the “Chinese Spider-Woman,” is the only female practitioner of a unique and ancient Miao rock climbing tradition that has been passed down for generations. This remarkable skill allows her to climb vertical rock faces as high as 100 meters with ease and precision.

Mastering the Heights: A 108-Meter Challenge

Luo, who hails from the Ziyun Miao and Buyei counties in southwestern China, has become a celebrated figure for her ability to scale cliffs as high as 108 meters, equivalent to a 30-storey building. Her feats have drawn widespread admiration, with people from around the world marvelling at her daring bare-handed climbing style. In a region famous for its “spider people,” Luo stands out as the only woman to continue this age-old practice.

A Journey That Began at 15

Luo’s journey into the world of rock climbing began at the age of 15, under the mentorship of her father. At the time, her primary motivation was to challenge the local boys and prove her worth in a male-dominated activity. “They said this was only for boys, but I believe men and women are equal, so I learned. That is how my journey as a spider woman began,” Luo recalled in a 2017 interview.

Tradition and Livelihood: Climbing for Medicinal Herbs

Luo’s climbing abilities were initially developed out of necessity. She would scale the cliffs to gather medicinal herbs and swallows’ droppings, which were used as fertilizer. “Before this area was developed, I climbed every day to collect swallows’ droppings. Foreigners were often frightened by our bare-handed climbing, but I grew accustomed to it. After doing it so many times, my hands became callused,” Luo shared, reflecting on the practicality of her skill in her early years.

The roots of Luo’s climbing talent lie deep within the ancient traditions of the Miao people. This community, residing in mountainous regions, practices cliff burials, believing that placing the dead at high altitudes allows the spirits to gaze toward their ancestral homeland in central China. Over time, this practice led to the development of specialized rock-climbing techniques passed down through generations.

From Tradition to Tourism: A New Chapter

Today, Luo’s remarkable climbing ability has become a tourist attraction, with visitors coming to watch her scale cliffs, just as she once did to gather herbs. Despite the fame, Luo remains humble about her work. “My income isn’t high, but I take pride in being a spider woman,” she said, expressing satisfaction in preserving and sharing her cultural heritage.

Luo’s story is a testament to the power of tradition, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unique bond between culture and livelihood. Her daring climbs, rooted in history and personal determination, continue to inspire those who witness her feats.

ALSO READ: Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024