Meghan Markle Drops Adorable Video of Princess Lilibet Playing Candy Land With ‘Auntie’ Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has given fans a sweet moment of her daughter Princess Lilibet as she spent her time with tennis star Serena Williams.

On Saturday, Meghan dropped a video on Instagram featuring the three-year-old playing a board game with her “auntie” Serena at home. The video was shared to celebrate the upcoming launch of Meghan’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’.

In the clip, Lilibet is seen wearing a pink top and floral leggings while standing beside Williams, who claps excitedly. The two appear to be playing a customised version of the board game Candy Land made especially for Lilibet and her brother Prince Archie.

“When the aunties come to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams”, the post read.

Another photo shared on Instagram story shows Meghan watching as Lilibet and Williams continue their game. A pink box labeled Archie & Lili Candy Land is visible on the table.

Meghan also teased her Netflix series in her post, as she wrote in the caption, “3 days until the party begins. All are invited @netflix.”

According to People, Meghan and Williams have been close friends since they first met at the Super Bowl in 2010. They were last seen together at the Paley Honors Fall Gala in December 2024, where they supported their friend Tyler Perry.

