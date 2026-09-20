Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS Video: What Was In The Leaked Clip?

Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has been targeted by a viral “MMS” claim on social media, with an alleged intimate video falsely being linked to her. But what was actually in the clip, and was it really the actress? The viral clip of Bangladeshi actress has resurfaced on social media.

34-Second Video Sparked Viral Claims

In September 2019, a short video began circulating on social media with claims that the woman seen in the footage was Mehazabien Chowdhury. The clip, reportedly around 34 seconds long, was described online as an “inappropriate” or intimate video involving the Bangladeshi actress. However, Mehazabien rejected the claim at the time. In a statement shared on Facebook, she urged her followers not to believe the video or the claims surrounding it and said she had approached the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Department over those spreading the material.

What Was In The Alleged Leaked Clip?

The footage was circulated as an intimate video, but there was no verified evidence that the woman in it was Mehazabien. A later fact-check by Rumor Scanner found that the same video had reportedly circulated in India about a year earlier, before it was falsely associated with the actress. The incident therefore became an example of how an unrelated video can be attached to a celebrity’s name and rapidly spread across social media.

Mehazabien Targeted By Other Fake Content

The actress has also been the subject of manipulated images and other misleading content in subsequent years. Fact-checkers have found digitally altered images falsely portraying her in revealing clothing. Reports on fake videos involving Bangladeshi actresses have also highlighted the growing use of digital manipulation and deepfake technology to create misleading content targeting women in the entertainment industry.

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