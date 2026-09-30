Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS: What Was Reality Of 34-Second Video Linked To The Bangladeshi Actress?

Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS claims have resurfaced on social media, again falsely linking Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury to an alleged intimate video. The clip, which was described online as an “inappropriate” video involving the actress, had already triggered similar claims in September 2019. But there was no verified evidence that the woman seen in the footage was Mehazabien.

Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS claim dates back to 2019

The roughly 34-second video began circulating in September 2019 with claims that Mehazabien was the woman shown in it. The actress rejected the allegation at the time. In a statement shared on Facebook, she urged followers not to believe the video or the claims surrounding it. She also said she had approached the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Cyber Crime Department against those spreading the material.

A later fact-check by Rumor Scanner found that the same footage had reportedly circulated in India about a year before it was falsely connected to Mehazabien. This raised further questions over the claim that the woman in the clip was the Bangladeshi actress.

Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS was linked to unrelated footage

The video was circulated as an intimate clip, but no verified evidence established Mehazabien’s identity in the footage. The case showed how an unrelated video can be attached to a celebrity’s name and quickly spread across social media.

Mehazabien Chowdhury Viral MMS claims followed other fake content

Misleading content about the actress has also come to light in later years. Misleading photos digitally edited and made to look like the actress wearing revealing clothes have been detected by fact checkers. Misleading reports about false videos involving Bangladeshi actresses have shown how digital manipulation and deepfakes have become common ways of making misleading videos about women entertainers.

The claim about the Viral MMS of Mehazabien Chowdhury, therefore, is about a video which has been wrongly credited to the actress.

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