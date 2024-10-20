Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Men Refuse To Leave Women’s Coach, Slapped By Cop In Delhi Metro – Watch Video

A resurfaced video shows a female cop slapping men who refused to vacate a reserved women’s coach on the Delhi Metro in 2010, reigniting debates on gender-specific spaces and law enforcement conduct.

Men Refuse To Leave Women’s Coach, Slapped By Cop In Delhi Metro – Watch Video

An old video showing a tense situation on the Delhi Metro, where men were forcibly removed from a reserved women’s coach, has resurfaced online, sparking widespread discussion. The incident, which occurred in November 2010 on Metro Line 2 (Jahangirpuri to HUDA City Centre), shows a female police officer slapping several men as they exited the train.

According to reports, around 40 men had entered the women’s coach, reserved specifically for female passengers, and refused to leave despite the intervention of Metro and CISF officials.

Female passengers protested the men’s presence, questioning why they resisted vacating the coach, which is designated to ensure safety and comfort for women.

The video, which has gone viral again, highlights the altercation as the officer stood outside the coach, reprimanding and slapping the men as they exited. The incident reignited debates online about gender-specific spaces and law enforcement’s handling of such situations.

Mixed Reactions To The Incident

The video prompted varied reactions on social media, with some users calling out perceived bias against men, while others condemned the actions of the police.

One user commented, “Do you think men were there to harass women? If so, why do women enter general coaches? Why are there no men’s coaches if women have reserved ones? Where should men go if the public coaches are full?”

Watch the video here:

Another user took a more critical view of the police officer’s actions, stating, “Shame on such police personnel. Heavy penalties are acceptable, but officers have no right to touch anyone during an arrest. This behavior is a colonial relic.”

However, there were also comments in defense of the women and the designated coach policy. Some users pointed out that reserved spaces exist for a reason and should be respected.

Delhi Metro’s Response Amid Rising Pollution And Congestion

In a separate development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced additional metro trips to help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution in the capital during the festive season.

With increased travel during this period, DMRC is encouraging more people to use public transport as a way to combat the rising levels of air pollution.

According to officials, 40 extra metro trips will be introduced on weekdays across all lines once GRAP Stage II measures are activated. If pollution levels worsen to GRAP Stage III, 20 more trips will be added, making it a total of 60 additional weekday trips.

This initiative is part of DMRC’s effort to offer a more convenient, eco-friendly travel option for commuters while mitigating the environmental impact of increased vehicular traffic.

