Men's Mental Health Awareness Month: Breaking the Stereotype Against Men's Mental Health at the Workplace

There have been discussions about the people’s mental health for a very long time with a huge population becoming more and more open about their mental health issues.

While we have been indulging in conversations on our mental health, the mental health of the men in our society is often underreported and not focused on a lot since the men more than often do not reach for the support that they may be needing.

Every year Mental Health America observes Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month in the month of June to bring to light the issues that men face with regards to their mental well-being and garner attention on their mental health. While, it is imperative to give equal importance to men’s mental health all year round irrespective of whether they are able to express their need for help or not, the month of June specifically focuses on spreading awareness regarding the problems that men tend to face when it comes to their mental and emotional heath.

In honour of the observance of the men’s mental health awareness month, one very important issue that needs to be focused on is the impact of one’s workplace on one’s mental well-being.

Despite being the most talked about topic and the progress in conversations about mental well-being, the unique challenges faced by men, particularly in professional settings, remain underdiscussed.

Men’s mental health issues in the workplace are have existed for a very long time but have frequently been unspoken about. According to surveys, nearly 40% population that reach out for therapy identify as male, indicating a substantial need for mental health support among men. The majority of these people are young professionals aged 21-27, highlighting the pressures faced by younger men navigating the early stages of their careers.

The primary issues that are faced by the young adults especially men include loneliness, overthinking, and depression. These concerns are not merely limited to their personal struggles but are intricately linked to their workplace dynamics. Loneliness can stem from a lack of supportive relationships at work, overthinking might be fueled by job-related pressures, and depression can be exacerbated by an unsupportive work environment. The statistics of the various surveys that look into the connection between men’s mental health and their workplace, have indicated that men score the lowest in financial fitness and highest in leadership in proprietary mental strengths assessment.

To address these issues I had the opportunity to speak to several mental health professionals who shared the reasons why men may feel stressed and may face mental health issues because of their workplace environment and how can these challenges be overcome to make the individuals feel better, improve their mental well-being as well as their productivity at their workplace.

Divya Tewari, a Clinical Psychologist, explained the one’s cognition and emotion are directly related which is the root cause of the process that one may facewhen it comesto their mental well-being. “When we feel stressed or upset, especially for a prolonged period, our minds slow down and problem-solving capacities often decrease.” She underscored that the people who work under extreme stress often end up showing signs of lowered productivity, this is because the individual’s mind is unable to process the stress any further and therefore slows the mental processes leading the individual to facing trouble with their ability to solve cognitive problems.

It has largely been found that the organisations and companies that cater to the overall well-being of their employees have had a better performance outcome. The connection between how an employee is treated and how the employee performs is very imperative for companies to understand. An employees performance closely associated with their workplace environment and how they feel when they are at their workplace or are working. Employees that are cared for by their organisations have always been found to have high performance and productivity rates. They are always found to be actively engaged in working for the company. This is mostly because when an employee is cared for then in turn they also tend to have the same compassion for their organisation and care about the growth of the organisation. When an organisation treats its employees well, the employees gradually grow fond of their work and job and it cieases to be just another nine-to-five job for them. These employees becaome actively engaged and committed to the company and it’s future. When an employee is mentally well and the organisation cares for it, the employee is likely to feel respected and support, thus enhancing their commitment to the organisation’s vision and their future.

Kanika Agarwal, Co-Founder, Mindpeers, talking about evidences that prove the corelation between employees workpace environment and their engagement and productivity at their workplaces, stated that Psychological research has consistently shown evidences that when employees feel genuinely supported in their mental well-being, they are not only more engaged but also more productive. “This is because a supported mind is more capable of creativity, problem-solving, and resilience. In nurturing the mental health of our teams, we’re not just enhancing their individual lives; we’re fundamentally elevating the collective intellectual and emotional capacity of our entire organization.”

Giving the example of her own company where they work with over 35000 employees, Kanika elaborated that investing in mental support for employees is an investment in the overall health of the organization. She explained, “When employees feel mentally supported, they not only engage more deeply with their work but also bring a higher level of creativity and dedication to their tasks. It’s a win-win for both the individual and the organization.”

According to research, mental health issues have not only impacted the productivity among the people working in professional settings, it has also become a very prominent reason for absenteeism from workplace. Issues and conditions like burnout, anxiety, low mood, stress and depression are some of the most common challenges that are faced by a majority of the people today, especially by the workforce in offices. It has been found that all of these issues are greatly associated with avoidance of difficult situations, and play a direct role in employee absenteeism. When people are struggling with their mental health and are unable to get the support that need, it becomes hard for them to find motivation required to perform even the most basic of their tasks. This leads them to often skip office or take excessive leaves or sick days from their workplace in order to avoid stressful or challenging situations like a meeting with their seniors, or to escape the work pressure because of its impact on their mental well-being. One’s mental health issues do not only impact their mood and emotions, it more than often impacts their entire ability to function. Therefore, more people are found to find their refuge in avoidance. These avoidant behaviours often categorise under coping mechanisms that people employ in order to protect their mental health and facing situations that can add to their stress or trigger their anxiety.

It has been found that workplaces that prioritize the mental health of their employees create a positive environment for the workforce where all employees feel valued and supported and thus in turn also give back to the organisation in terms of their productivity, engagement and increased performances. Divya Tewari asserted that when a workplace turns a blind eye to the well-beign of its employees and makes them feel unsupported in their experience, it can make their mental health issues worse and can eventually affect the company. “An organization can only be as successful as its employees, and expressing a regard for their mental health is the best way to do so.”

While concluding, Ketaki Natekar, a Senior Psychologist at Mindpeers asserted that it is important today for the young generation to maintain a good work-life balance along with ensuring a good work environment while choosing an organisiation to work with. She reaffirmed that employees that are physically and mentally well are more present and productive in their work, both literally and figuratively at work. She cited a Deloitte survey in the workplace that evidently presents that people belonging to both millenials and Gen Z prioritise workplace culture and the feeling of being valued and seen in their workplace as important criterias while choosing an organisation. “A good work life balance with flexibility options are also another important criteria. American Psychological Association’s 2021 report supports that close to 40% employees employees say that employer-provided mental health resources can contribute to a better work environment.”

