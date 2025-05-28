Menstrual Hygiene Isn’t A Luxury, It’s A Right: Experts Call For Inclusive Period Policies On Menstrual Hygiene Day

Every year on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day brings global attention to period health. This year, the theme “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld” sets the tone for a movement beyond awareness—a call for action. Doctors across India urge for inclusive, period-positive environments that respect menstruation as a normal biological process. Dr. Tripti Raheja, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, emphasized the direct link between menstrual hygiene and women’s dignity. “Menstrual hygiene management is a fundamental part of women’s health and dignity,” she said, adding that stigma and lack of access remain widespread, especially in workplaces and schools.

Access, Awareness, and Action: Experts Outline Key Needs

Dr. Raheja called for actionable change in public and private institutions. “It’s time every workplace and educational institution ensures the availability of sanitary napkin vending machines and clean, private washrooms. No woman should have to feel anxious or unprepared during her periods,” she told ANI. Inadequate access to menstrual products, safe disposal options, and clean water facilities continue to pose serious challenges. These gaps not only affect physical health but also emotional well-being and daily participation in work or education. Dr. Raheja stressed the importance of awareness workshops to break taboos and build empathy.

Period Health Is Public Health: Experts Urge Policy Change

Dr. Ankita Mittal, Founder-Director and Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Adrita Health and Wellness, called menstrual hygiene one of India’s most overlooked public health concerns. “Despite women making up nearly 48 per cent of the population, menstrual hygiene management continues to be inadequate,” she noted. Referring to a 2019 WHO study, Dr. Mittal pointed out that 43% of global schools lack basic handwashing facilities, rising to 70% in the least developed countries. She stated, “Providing sanitary napkin vending machines and safe disposal units is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a basic necessity.”

Breaking Stigma, Building Support: The Role of Men And Society

Dr. Balvin Kaur Ghai, Consultant at Livasa Hospital, Mohali, reinforced the need to address menstruation as a human rights issue. “Nevertheless, this critical issue remains enveloped in silence, stigma, and insufficient infrastructure,” she said. Dr. Ghai argued for essential facilities, not luxuries, in every institution. “Having access to sanitary private facilities and menstruation supplies empowers women to manage their periods in a dignified and safe way.” She also highlighted the need to involve men in the conversation. “Boys and men should also be sensitised on this topic so they can support their sisters, female colleagues, and loved ones appropriately.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Indian Government Keeps An Eye On Pakistan, Says “We’re Watching… Closely”