Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: Viral Video Sparks Buzz, TikTok Star Says ‘This Video Is Fake’. Here’s What We Know

Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star Minahil Malik was once in the headlines after an alleged private video surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media. The video, which is being widely discussed by users online, has triggered fresh speculation and debate. However, Minahil Malik has denied the claims linked to the clip and called the video “fake”. The TikTok star has also said that she has taken legal action in connection with the case.

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak Sparks Social Media Discussion

It is one of the major subjects being discussed on social media at that time. There were quite a few people who commented about this video, stating that the woman in the video is Minahil Malik. But then again, there has been no verification of the identity of the woman who appears in the video.

After the appearance of this video, the name of Minahil Malik started trending on all social media sites. The controversy has also shed light on her personal life.

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: Who Is She?

Minahil Malik is an influencer on social media in Pakistan. She is famous for her videos and has been able to get popularity on various social media platforms. Just like other popular social media influencers, Minahil is always in the limelight because of popular things on social media. However, this time, it is because of an alleged video that she found herself in controversy on social media.

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: TikTok Star Reacts to Alleged Viral Video

Minahil Malik has now responded to the claims surrounding the alleged video. Reacting to the controversy, she said, “this video is fake.” According to the claims made by the influencer, the video circulating online is not authentic. She has rejected allegations linking her to the viral clip.

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: FIR Has Been Filed

One day after the video was purportedly being spread around online, according to media reports, Minahil Malik made an official statement regarding the same. In her statement, she claims that an FIR has already been registered and that legal action is being taken. The influencer has also hoped for the police to take some action against those involved.

The case has once again highlighted how quickly unverified videos and claims can spread online. As the controversy continues to generate discussion, Minahil Malik has maintained that the video being linked to her is “fake”.