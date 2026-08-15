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Home > Offbeat News > Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

Rapido permanently bars a driver after a 17-year-old alleges sexual harassment during a bike taxi ride in Civil Lines, Prayagraj.

Rapido Bars Driver After Minor's Harassment Claim (Image: AI-generated)
Rapido Bars Driver After Minor's Harassment Claim (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 19:23 IST

Rapido has permanently barred a driver after a 17-year-old passenger posted a video alleging that he was sexually harassed during a bike taxi ride in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The video shows the teenager riding pillion when the driver suddenly reaches behind him and touches him. The teenager immediately moves the driver’s hand away, after which the driver allegedly attempts to touch him again. The teenager posted the footage on Instagram, tagged Rapido and wrote “Minor btw” in the caption. The video triggered widespread outrage online and prompted Rapido to respond.

The teenager later spoke to Hindustan Times about the incident and the company’s response. Rapido’s initial message to him read: “Hi Kushh, we are truly concerned to learn about this from you. We take cognizance of this matter with utmost seriousness, and any such conduct is completely unacceptable. To take immediate action, we request you to please share the ride ID and your registered mobile number with us via DM.”

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Rapido response follows viral video as teen questions proof of action

The teenager said he did not personally report the driver and revealed that he had not yet told his family about the incident. Speaking about Rapido’s response, he told Hindustan Times, “They said they have sued him, but they have not given me any proof of it.”

Rapido later confirmed that the driver had been “permanently barred” from the platform. The teenager subsequently shared an Instagram Story thanking the company for acting on the complaint. “Guys, the Rapido team has taken the action. Thank you so much for your support! @rapidoapp tysm for taking immediate action,” he wrote.

Rapido action comes after teen faces support, trolling online

The incident drew strong reactions on social media, with many users supporting the teenager and condemning the alleged behaviour. However, some people questioned his allegations and posted derogatory comments about him.

Responding to the criticism, the 17-year-old said, “Hate is not good. I am sad about it. I hope they realise it’s not abt gender, it’s abt human safety and child safety too!”

Rapido case highlights concerns over passenger safety on bike taxis

The allegations have put passenger safety back in focus, particularly for minors using app-based bike taxi services. In this case, Rapido said the alleged conduct was completely unacceptable and took action against the driver after receiving the teenager’s complaint through social media.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, according to the teenager. Rapido has permanently barred the driver from its platform, while the teenager said he has not reported the matter himself or informed his family so far.

Also Read: Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals    

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Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

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Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred
Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred
Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred
Minor Harassed During Rapido Ride In Prayagraj; Driver Permanently Barred

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