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Home > Offbeat News > Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur: The Movie has entered its third week with a strong theatrical run. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer added Rs 2.75 crore on its third Friday, taking its India net collection to Rs 206.20 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)
Mirzapur The Movie (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 12:52 IST

Mirzapur: The Movie has entered its third week at the box office, continuing its theatrical run despite a steady decline in daily collections. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.75 crore net in India on Day 15, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The latest figure takes the film’s domestic net collection to Rs 206.20 crore. It recorded around 17% occupancy across 4,112 shows on Friday. The film’s worldwide gross has also moved closer to the Rs 300 crore mark, standing at around Rs 296.14 crore according to Sacnilk’s latest figures.

The Day 15 collection marks a decline from the previous day’s Rs 4 crore. However, the film has continued to attract audiences into its third week after a substantial opening.

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Mirzapur The Movie Week 1 And Week 2 Collection

The film opened in theatres on September 4 with Rs 25.75 crore, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. It finished its first week with Rs 148.45 crore in India net collection. The second week began with Rs 9.50 crore on Friday. The film then benefited from the weekend, earning Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. It eventually added around Rs 55 crore during its second week, taking its domestic total beyond the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film’s performance has also remained notable amid competition from other major releases. Earlier in its run, Mirzapur: The Movie entered the list of the year’s top-grossing Hindi films after crossing the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the franchise’s transition from Prime Video to the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Amazon MGM Studios. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal Chauhan. The film is set within the timeline of the first season of the Mirzapur universe.

With the weekend ahead, the key question now is how much further Mirzapur: The Movie can push its domestic total and whether its worldwide collection can cross the Rs 300 crore milestone.

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

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Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

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