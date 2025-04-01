Mohali Court Convicts Pastor ‘Bajinder Singh’ To Life Imprisonment For Sexual Harassment

Following the assault, the victim resigned from the Church, citing threats from Bajinder Singh. The Pastor defended himself by claiming the woman was suffering from an 'evil spirit' and had come to him for help.

In a major development, the Mohali Court on Tuesday sentenced self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a sexual harassment case dating back to 2018. The victim, speaking to the media, expressed that she wanted a harsher sentence, saying, “I want at least 20 years of imprisonment for him. He knows the law well and commits these crimes knowingly. I want other women to speak up about him without fear.”

Advocate Praises Court’s Decision

Advocate Anil Sagar, who represented the victim, expressed his approval of the court’s decision, saying, “He was seen as a spiritual leader, with his followers calling him ‘Papa ji.’ When someone like him commits such a crime, the punishment needs to be strong. We are happy with the life sentence. He should remain in jail until his last breath.” Sagar emphasized that the severity of the crime committed by someone in a position of trust and authority required an equally strong penalty. He also highlighted the importance of this verdict in delivering justice for the victim and sending a strong message.

Details of the Incident In Which Court Convicts Pastor ‘Bajinder Singh’

The incident occurred after a prayer session when the victim claimed that she was assaulted by the Pastor after trying to stop him from attacking another person. “When I tried to stop him, he hit me with a notebook. My 1.5-year-old daughter was with me at the time. He also badly hit a boy there. The government should look into whether the footage is real or AI-generated,” the survivor said.

Pastor’s Defense and Conviction

Following the assault, the victim resigned from the Church, citing threats from Bajinder Singh. The Pastor defended himself by claiming the woman was suffering from an ‘evil spirit’ and had come to him for help. However, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison, bringing the case to a close.

(With Inputs From ANI)

