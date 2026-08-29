LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

A viral clip claimed to show Mona Singh in 2013, but the actor called it morphed and approached cyber-crime authorities. Here’s what the investigation reportedly found.

Mona Singh, Image- Instagram
Mona Singh, Image- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 15:31 IST

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: More than a decade before deepfakes became a mainstream concern, television actor Mona Singh found herself at the centre of a disturbing digital controversy. In March 2013, an objectionable video clip began circulating online with claims that the woman seen in it was Mona, best known for Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The actor immediately denied that the clip was genuine and said her face had been morphed onto someone else’s body. She also approached the cyber-crime branch and sought an investigation into who had created and circulated the video.

What Happened In The Mona Singh MMS Controversy?

The controversy erupted after a short clip surfaced online and quickly went viral across websites and social platforms. As speculation grew, Mona publicly rejected the claim that the video was authentic.

You Might Be Interested In

She said she was aware of the “scandalous video” being circulated and maintained that it was morphed. The actor also confirmed that she had taken legal action and filed a complaint with the cyber-crime authorities. At the time, Mona was already a major television name following the success of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and was appearing in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada.

What Did Mona Singh Say About The Viral Clip?

Mona strongly criticised the use of her identity in the video. She said it was “appalling and disgraceful” that someone could digitally place her face onto another person’s body to create sensational content. Rather than staying silent, she moved quickly to involve the authorities and said she hoped the person responsible would be identified. Her family and friends also reportedly stood by her during the controversy.

What Did The Cyber Crime Investigation Find?

The investigation added an important development to the case. According to reports at the time, Mumbai Police cyber-crime officials said digital experts examining the footage found indications that Mona’s face had been superimposed in the clip. Police also reportedly identified more than one such video and began working to trace the person responsible for uploading and circulating the material. A case was registered against unidentified persons, while efforts were made to get the videos removed from online portals. Mona also said authorities had contacted multiple websites to have the clips blocked.

Was The Viral Mona Singh MMS Real?

The key point is that Mona never accepted the clip as genuine. She consistently described it as morphed, and contemporary police reports said cyber-forensic examination also indicated that the footage had been digitally manipulated. That distinction matters because the controversy has continued to resurface online over the years, often without the original denial and investigation being mentioned. There is no basis to present the clip as an authentic intimate video of Mona Singh.

Why The 2013 Case Feels Different Today

Looking back, the controversy feels especially relevant in an era when digitally altered celebrity images and videos can be created and circulated far more easily. The technology and terminology may have changed, but the central issue remains familiar: a public figure’s face can be used without consent to create misleading or abusive content.

In Mona Singh’s case, the actor challenged the claim immediately, approached cyber-crime authorities and maintained that the viral footage was manipulated. So while the so-called “MMS controversy” became the headline in 2013, the more accurate story was about a celebrity fighting back against a digitally altered video falsely linked to her.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?
Tags: Mona Singh

RELATED News

Was Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora’s MMS Video Real? What Is The truth?

Does Alina Amir’s 5-Minute Viral Video Really Exist? What did The Pakistani influencer Said

Umair Viral Video Pakistan 7:11 Minutes: Is The Clip Real? Here’s What We Know About The 19-Minute Video Link

What Was The Real Story Behind Pakistan Teacher-Student Viral Video Leak And Did They Marry After The Controversy?

Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And Tri-Series Details

SA vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Can South Africa Bounce Back After Shock Namibia Defeat? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

Apex University’s Udaan 2026 Inspires 3,000 New Students to Embrace Skills, Technology, and Opportunities for a Future-Ready India

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 29, 2026: Karunya Lottery KR.766 Winning Numbers, Prize List

US Open 2026 Latest News: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Were Toughest Part of Injury Recovery Ahead of Comeback

IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 of Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

Bigg Boss 20 New Rules: Salman Khan Hints At An ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ For Contestants — What Does It Mean?

Parents Jump Into Godavari River In Andhra Pradesh, Leaves 3-Year-Old Crying On Scooter As He Calls ‘Amma… Nana’

MBBS in Tripura Through NEET UG 2026: The Quiet Opportunity Most Aspirants Overlook

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?
Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?
Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?
Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

QUICK LINKS